Former Forfar chip shop on the market for £175,000

A former fish and chip shop in Forfar has been put up for sale.

The Dundee Road unit, previously home to the Strathmore Fish Restaurant, is on the market for £175,000.

According to agents Graham and Sibbald, the “unique” standalone commercial unit is ready for immediate occupation and is on a “prominent site”.

The 48.58 sqm ground floor unit is fitted out as a fish and chip takeaway restaurant featuring a customer serving area with a fryer and counter.

Through the back is space for storage and food preparation.

A toilet with a separate entrance also sits at the rear of the property.

The unit comes with existing planning consent to serve hot food.

Outside the chip shop is ample on-street parking and it is also next to a council car park.

