Former Forfar chip shop on the market for £175,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Former Forfar chip shop on the market for £175,000

The chip shop is on the market for £175,000.

By Andrew Robson
The former Strathmore Fish Restaurant in Forfar is for sale
The former Strathmore Fish Restaurant in Forfar. Image: Graham & Sibbald

A former fish and chip shop in Forfar has been put up for sale.

The Dundee Road unit, previously home to the Strathmore Fish Restaurant, is on the market for £175,000.

According to agents Graham and Sibbald, the “unique” standalone commercial unit is ready for immediate occupation and is on a “prominent site”.

Former Strathmore Fish Restaurant for sale

The 48.58 sqm ground floor unit is fitted out as a fish and chip takeaway restaurant featuring a customer serving area with a fryer and counter.

Through the back is space for storage and food preparation.

A toilet with a separate entrance also sits at the rear of the property.

Inside the chip shop.
Inside the chip shop. Image: Graham & Sibbald

The unit comes with existing planning consent to serve hot food.

Outside the chip shop is ample on-street parking and it is also next to a council car park.

The advert comes as the old swimming pool in Forfar only received one bid when the former public baths went under the hammer on Thursday.

And in Dundee, a bike shop run by the same family for 75 years has been put up for sale.

More from Angus & The Mearns

87-year-old Ivan Laird is preparing to step down from Kirrie Landward East. Image: Paul Reid
Angus man Ivan 'fears for future' as he prepares to step down as Scotland's…
Linda McDonald.
Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh claims parole board 'doesn't care' after Tasmin Glass…
4
Angus school holidays have been set until 2028. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock
Cheap hols on the horizon as Angus tattie holiday timing stays in place
Angus Archives feature photos and records of local history going back eight centuries. Image: Angus Alive
£290,000 plan to move 800-year treasure trove of Angus history to Arbroath library
8
Forfar swimming pool was replaced by new facilities in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Single bid for old Forfar swimming pool at online property auction
Tasmin Glass
EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass' parole bid adjourned with no decision
6
Montrose’s Inch pavilion and bowling green is set to be offloaded by Angus Council for a six-figure sum.. Image: Angus Council
Montrose Inch Pavilion and bowling green sale takes step forward as councillors asked to…
Police raid Arbroath High Street
Pair ran £500,000 cannabis factories in neighbouring Arbroath High Street shops
Angus tattie picking in days gone by. Image: DC Thomson
Could Angus school tattie holidays rooted in tradition be moved to fall in line…
£250,000 was spent repairing the road beside Montrose Coastguard station. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Montrose Coastguard station completes permanent move from erosion-hit town seafront

Conversation