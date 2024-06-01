Search for family of Dunfermline war hero killed in Northern Ireland plane crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Search for family of Dunfermline war hero killed in Northern Ireland plane crash

The plea is issued amid plans for a memorial to Frederick Dobbie 80 years after his tragic death.

By Claire Warrender
Frederick Dobbie is buried with his colleagues in Eglinton, Northern Ireland
Frederick is buried with his crewmates in Eglinton, County Londonderry.

The hunt is on for the family of a Fife war hero, amid plans for a memorial in his honour 80 years after his death.

Sub Lieutenant Frederick Robertson Dobbie was one of three crewmen killed when their plane crashed just outside Derry in Northern Ireland on August 29 1944.

The trio were returning from the Fleet Air Arm base RNAS Maydown to HMS Peewit in East Haven, Angus, when tragedy struck.

Almost immediately after take-off, their aircraft was seen to dive into an area known as Blackhead Moss, near Enagh Lough.

Twenty-year-old Frederick Dobbie, from Dunfermline, died along with Sub Ltn Dennis Oxley, 19, and Leading Airman Derek Mew, 19.

Sub Lt Dennis Oxby in his uniform
Sub Lt Dennis Oxby was the pilot when the Barracuda crashed, killing Frederick Dobbie from Dunfermline. Image: Supplied by Jonny McNee.

Sadly, the plane sank before the men could be retrieved and a funeral service was held on site.

Their bodies were eventually recovered 27 years later when the aircraft – Barracuda DP872 – was pulled from the boggy ground.

And their remains were buried together in nearby Eglinton.

Dobbie remains a mystery as other families traced

Now, as the 80th anniversary of the crash approaches, a group of pupils from Foyle College, in Derry, are preparing a floating memorial to the three servicemen.

The school has been working on licensed digs of the crash site with aviation archaeologist Jonny McNee for almost 10 years.

Some of the Foyle College pupils involved in the archaeological dig at the crash site.
Some of the Foyle College pupils involved in the archaeological dig at the crash site. Image: Supplied by Jonny McNee.

And some of their work has featured on the BBC’s Digging For Britain, presented by Alice Roberts.

They have managed to find the families of Mr Oxley and Mr Mew and involved them in memorial events.

However, attempts to trace Frederick Dobbie’s relatives have proven fruitless.

This is despite having two separate historic addresses for his father.

‘Poignantly sad we don’t have a picture’

The youngsters are now at the stage of designing the memorial, which will also provide a nesting site for mallards and coots that frequent the swamp.

And they are making another attempt to track down any remaining members of the Dobbie family.

Leading Airman Derek Mew in his uniform
Leading Airman Derek Mew. Image: Supplied by Jonny McNee.

Jonny said: “It is always poignantly sad that we don’t have a picture of Sub Lt Frederick Dobbie when we are out at public events, raising awareness of the crash and seeking out eyewitnesses.

“We are very keen to trace his family and seek out a photograph of him too.

“All information we receive will be going into the archives of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN).

“This year is the 80th anniversary of the crash and this is the target we have set ourselves.”

Details for Frederick Robertson Dobbie

Frederick was born in Fife and Jonny has managed to uncover two known addresses for his family.

The first dates from 1944, when Mr Alex H Dobbie is named as Frederick’s next of kin.

At that time, he wrote to the Admiralty from 30 High Street, Tranent, East Lothian, seeking a death certificate for his son.

However, by 1971 there is a hand-written reference to a Mr Alex Dobbie with the address 25 Elgin Street, Dunfermline.

Meanwhile, the NMRN and the Fleet Air Arm is working on the restoration of the Barracuda from the recovered pieces.

Of the 2,600 made during the war, not one survives intact in any museum in the world.

  • Anyone with information about the family of Frederick Dobbie, from Dunfermline, can contact Jonny McNee by email: jonnymcnee@googlemail.com

