Dundee bike shop put up for sale after 75 years in same family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee bike shop put up for sale after 75 years in same family

The owners of Nicholson's Cycles are set to retire.

By Andrew Robson
Bryn Williams of Nicholson's Cycles in Dundee as business is put up for sale
Bryn Williams of Nicholson's Cycles is set to retire. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson/Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

A Dundee bike shop run by the same family for 75 years has been put up for sale.

Nicholson’s Cycles was opened by Jack and Irene Nicholson on Arbroath Road in 1949 before the business moved to its current site in Stobswell in the 1970s.

Jack’s daughter Margaret and son-in-law Bryn Williams took over in the 80s and have run the business since, with the help of son-in-law Colin Murray.

Now the couple are looking to retire with the Forfar Road shop put on the market.

Nicholson’s Cycles for sale as owners set to retire

In a statement, Bryn and Margaret said: “After many wonderful years serving our amazing customers and being a part of this incredible cycling community, it is with mixed emotions that we announce our retirement and the upcoming sale of Nicholson’s Cycles.

“Running Nicholson’s Cycles has been a labour of love for our family.

“We are deeply grateful for the support and loyalty our customers have shown us over the years.

Colin Murray has helped run the shop in recent years. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“We have had the privilege of meeting generations of families and countless cyclists from around the world, sharing stories and helping customers find the perfect bike for their adventures.

“It has been an incredible journey.”

The sale of Nicholson’s Cycles includes the business and the property.

The statement added: “We are actively seeking a passionate entrepreneur looking to own a thriving cycling business with a storied past and limitless potential who shares our passion for cycling and the local community.

The Nicolson's team pictured in 1982.
The Nicholson’s Cycles team pictured in 1982. Image: DC Thomson
Bryn and Margaret Williams with Nicholson’s Cycles staff in 1994. Nicolson’s Cycle Centre. Image: DC Thomson

“Someone who will carry on the traditions and values that have made Nicholson’s Cycles a special place for cyclists of all levels.”

Nicholson’s Cycles is being marketed by Shepherd for offers over £225,000.

It comes after the Alison Kirk Bridal shop in Dundee city centre announced its closure after 11 years.

The Courier has been exploring the state and the future of the high street through its Dundee Matters project.

More from Dundee

James Keith
Dundee taxi driver can no longer drive after vicious assault fractured skull
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Be Charlotte playing Dundee Euro fanzone Picture shows; Be Charlotte playing Dundee Euro fanzone. N/A. Supplied by Wullie Marr/Jamie Logie Date; Unknown
Be Charlotte among acts lined up for Dundee Euro 2024 fanzone as countdown to…
Alison Kirk Bridal shop on Gellatly Street, Dundee is to close in November.
Dundee city centre bridal shop to close after 11 years
The housing development would be at the bottom of Pitalpin Street, off Liff Road, near to Pitalpin House
Housing plans for former Pitalpin Mill site recommended for approval despite raft of objections
Demolition work has started on the old NCR building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
First major step in construction of proposed new Dundee stadium as demolition starts on…
Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde at Dundee Rep.
Dundee singer Kyle Falconer and partner say ‘emotional goodbye' to Broughty Ferry as couple…
An aerial view of how homes on the site of the former Hilltown Indoor Market could look. Image: Springfield
Major housing development at former Hilltown Indoor Market site could be built by 2027
Police at the incident on Eastwell Road in Dundee
Two charged after £8,000 of drugs recovered from Dundee flat
Liam Smith
Brothers had bloody knife fight in Dundee street
Nicola Wojcik
Sleep-deprived driver crashed on A92 as she tried to get home to feed cat

Conversation