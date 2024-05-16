Dundee bike shop put up for sale after 75 years in same family

A Dundee bike shop run by the same family for 75 years has been put up for sale.

Nicholson’s Cycles was opened by Jack and Irene Nicholson on Arbroath Road in 1949 before the business moved to its current site in Stobswell in the 1970s.

Jack’s daughter Margaret and son-in-law Bryn Williams took over in the 80s and have run the business since, with the help of son-in-law Colin Murray.

Now the couple are looking to retire with the Forfar Road shop put on the market.

Nicholson’s Cycles for sale as owners set to retire

In a statement, Bryn and Margaret said: “After many wonderful years serving our amazing customers and being a part of this incredible cycling community, it is with mixed emotions that we announce our retirement and the upcoming sale of Nicholson’s Cycles.

“Running Nicholson’s Cycles has been a labour of love for our family.

“We are deeply grateful for the support and loyalty our customers have shown us over the years.

“We have had the privilege of meeting generations of families and countless cyclists from around the world, sharing stories and helping customers find the perfect bike for their adventures.

“It has been an incredible journey.”

The sale of Nicholson’s Cycles includes the business and the property.

The statement added: “We are actively seeking a passionate entrepreneur looking to own a thriving cycling business with a storied past and limitless potential who shares our passion for cycling and the local community.

“Someone who will carry on the traditions and values that have made Nicholson’s Cycles a special place for cyclists of all levels.”

Nicholson’s Cycles is being marketed by Shepherd for offers over £225,000.

It comes after the Alison Kirk Bridal shop in Dundee city centre announced its closure after 11 years.

The Courier has been exploring the state and the future of the high street through its Dundee Matters project.