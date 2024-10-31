Roadworks causing delays of up to 45 minutes at Dundee roundabout

Drivers have been experiencing delays around the Scott Fyffe Roundabout in Dundee due to ongoing roadworks.

All approaches to the roundabout have been cut to one lane, which is causing tailbacks along Arbroath Road and Greendykes Road.

One lane of Kingsway East between the roundabout and Mid Craigie Road is also closed.

As a result, some motorists were facing delays of up to 45 minutes on Thursday morning.

One driver said: “Traffic is pretty bad approaching Scott Fyffe Roundabout from all directions but especially heading west along Arbroath Road.

“Cars were queued as far back as the Claypotts junction earlier today.

“Traffic is moving slowly but there’s no sign of the tailbacks easing up.”

Other road users reported delays of around 45 minutes heading towards the city centre on Thursday morning.

The works are being carried out by utility company Waterwise, which is installing a new water main for future development.

The restrictions will be in place from 9.30am to 3.30pm until Wednesday November 6.

All traffic management will be removed at the weekend.

It comes as drivers in Broughty Ferry face months of disruption due to major roadworks.