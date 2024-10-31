Roadworks causing delays of up to 45 minutes at Dundee roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roadworks causing delays of up to 45 minutes at Dundee roundabout

Long queues have been forming along nearby roads as a result.

By Andrew Robson
The inside lane of the Scott Fyffe Roundabout is coned off.
The inside lane of the Scott Fyffe Roundabout is coned off. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Drivers have been experiencing delays around the Scott Fyffe Roundabout in Dundee due to ongoing roadworks.

All approaches to the roundabout have been cut to one lane, which is causing tailbacks along Arbroath Road and Greendykes Road.

One lane of Kingsway East between the roundabout and Mid Craigie Road is also closed.

As a result, some motorists were facing delays of up to 45 minutes on Thursday morning.

The tailbacks along Arbroath Road at Scott Fyffe Roundabout
The tailbacks along Arbroath Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Traffic data on Thursday afternoon.
Traffic data on Thursday afternoon. Image: Google Maps

One driver said: “Traffic is pretty bad approaching Scott Fyffe Roundabout from all directions but especially heading west along Arbroath Road.

“Cars were queued as far back as the Claypotts junction earlier today.

“Traffic is moving slowly but there’s no sign of the tailbacks easing up.”

Other road users reported delays of around 45 minutes heading towards the city centre on Thursday morning.

The approach from Greendykes Road.
The approach from Greendykes Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
A lane of the Kingsway is closed.
A lane of the Kingsway is closed. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The works are being carried out by utility company Waterwise, which is installing a new water main for future development.

The restrictions will be in place from 9.30am to 3.30pm until Wednesday November 6.

All traffic management will be removed at the weekend.

It comes as drivers in Broughty Ferry face months of disruption due to major roadworks.

