Broughty Ferry roadworks: Dates, closures and diversions as drivers set for months of disruption

Disruption is set to begin for drivers as major roadworks get under way on the main road in Broughty Ferry.

Work will begin on Monday on West Queen Street and continue on to Monifieth Road as part of an ongoing project by SGN to upgrade the gas network.

Some road closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place at times for safety reasons.

SGN expects the first two phases – phase nine and 10 – of work to be completed in eight weeks but has not confirmed a timescale for the rest of the project.

Here is a full list of closures and diversions:

Phase nine

Phase nine of the project will include work on West Queen Street. Drivers will be diverted along Craigie Drive, Strathearn Road and Claypotts Road.

Phase 10

Phase ten of the project will include work on Queen Street. Drivers will be diverted along Forthill Road, Balgillo Road, Ballinard Road, Strathearn Road and Craigie Drive.

Phase 11

Phase 11 of the project will include work on Queen Street. Drivers will be diverted along Forthill Road, Balgillo Road, Ballinard Road and Claypotts Road.

Phase 12

Phase 12 of the project will include work on Queen Street. Drivers will be diverted along Abertay Street, Nursery Road and Forthill Road.

Phase 13