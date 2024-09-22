Broughty Ferry roadworks: Dates, closures and diversions as drivers set for months of disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry roadworks: Dates, closures and diversions as drivers set for months of disruption

Work will begin in the Queen Street area on Monday.

Broughty Ferry roadworks.
Roadworks will begin on Monday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

Disruption is set to begin for drivers as major roadworks get under way on the main road in Broughty Ferry.

Work will begin on Monday on West Queen Street and continue on to Monifieth Road as part of an ongoing project by SGN to upgrade the gas network.

Some road closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place at times for safety reasons.

SGN expects the first two phases – phase nine and 10 – of work to be completed in eight weeks but has not confirmed a timescale for the rest of the project.

Here is a full list of closures and diversions:

Phase nine

  • Phase nine of the project will include work on West Queen Street. Drivers will be diverted along Craigie Drive, Strathearn Road and Claypotts Road.
Phase nine of the Broughty Ferry works closure and diversions.
Phase nine closure and diversion. Image: DC Thomson

Phase 10

  • Phase ten of the project will include work on Queen Street. Drivers will be diverted along Forthill Road, Balgillo Road, Ballinard Road, Strathearn Road and Craigie Drive.
Phase 10 closure and diversion.
Phase 10 closure and diversion. Image: DC Thomson

Phase 11

  • Phase 11 of the project will include work on Queen Street. Drivers will be diverted along Forthill Road, Balgillo Road, Ballinard Road and Claypotts Road.
Phase 11 closure and diversion.
Phase 11 closure and diversion. Image: DC Thomson

Phase 12

  • Phase 12 of the project will include work on Queen Street. Drivers will be diverted along Abertay Street, Nursery Road and Forthill Road.
Phase 12 closure and diversion.
Phase 12 closure and diversion. Image: DC Thomson

Phase 13

  • Phase 13 of the project will include work on Monifieth Road. Drivers will be diverted along Abertay Street, Nursery Road and Forthill Road.
Phase 13 closure and diversion.
Phase 13 closure and diversion. Image: DC Thomson

More from Dundee

Glenconnor Drive, Dundee.
Boy, 17, hospitalised after off-road bike and car crash in Dundee
5
Royal Bank of Scotland branch at Dundee's Kingsway Circus.
Doomed Dundee RBS bank given temporary reprieve
The rat was spotted inside Black Sheep Coffee. Image supplied
VIDEO: Dundee cafe shuts after rat seen running around inside
7
Broughty Ferry beachfront.
Mystery as homes across Dundee, Angus and Fife shaken by huge 'bang'
13
A Stagecoach 73A bus
Tayside and Fife bus passenger fury at latest raft of 'technical issues'
96-year-old's four hour wait for ambulance
Anger as Dundee man, 96, waits four hours for ambulance with broken hip and…
8
Nicky Riding takes a photo of the Wham! billboard in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Why has huge Wham! immigration billboard appeared on Dundee street?
14
The money taken was used to buy cryptocurrency. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee woman blamed partying drug users for cryptocurrency money laundering
Overflowing bins on Fort Street in Broughty Ferry
Broughty Ferry recycling bins unemptied due to 'driver absence'
5
Strathmartine Centre in Dundee.
7 questions we put to NHS Tayside over Strathmartine Centre scandal – and what…

Conversation