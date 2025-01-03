This year’s Perth and Kinross school holiday calendar

Do you struggle to keep track of when the kids are off school?

The dates of the school holiday and in-service days for 2025 in Perth and Kinross.

Perth and Kinross school holidays calendar

With our handy reminder of the holidays for 2025, you’ll be able to plan ahead with ease.

In addition to the main spring, summer, autumn and Christmas holidays our calendar includes the mid-term break, in-service days and other occasional holidays, such as the May Day holiday.

To access our printer-friendly calendar click below:

Perth and Kinross school holidays

Perth and Kinross school holidays 2025 at a glance

Mid-term break – February 12 to 14

Spring holiday – April 7 to 22

May Day holiday – May 5

Summer holiday – June 27 to August 18

Autumn holiday – October 13 to 24

Mid-term break – November 13 and 14

Christmas holiday – December 24 to January 6

In-service days are February 12, April 22, August 18, November 13 and 14.

School holidays in Fife, Dundee, Angus and Stirling

If you have friends and relatives with children in Stirling, Fife or other Tayside schools, you might want to know when they are off.

Here are our round-ups of the holidays in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Stirling schools.

Schools information hub

You can find lots more handy information on The Courier’s education page, including our primary school menu reminder which is updated weekly, our secondary school league and Perth and Kinross primary schools performance tables.