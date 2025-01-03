18-hour heavy snow warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

An 18-hour heavy snow warning has been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The yellow alert will be in place from just after midnight on Sunday until noon on Monday, covering the entire region.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays with up to 20cm of snow forecast on higher ground.

Forecasters say there is a chance temperatures will drop below freezing over the weekend with highs of just 4°C.

It comes after Dundee residents woke up to a light dusting of snow on Friday morning.

The Met Office warning states: “Whilst not all areas may be affected, outbreaks of snow will likely develop during Sunday and Sunday night, potentially giving some significant accumulations in places.

“The greatest risk is in southern and eastern Scotland, where 2-5 cm may accumulate in quite a few places and perhaps as much as 10-20 cm over high ground.

“Rain or sleet is more likely near some northern and eastern coasts.”

Forecasters say there is a small chance the snow will bring power cuts to the region.

Additionally, there is a slight chance some rural communities may be cut off.

A yellow warning for icy conditions on the roads and pavements also comes into force at 4pm on Friday lasting until 10am on Saturday.

A series of gritters with hilarious names are helping to keep Tayside and Fife’s roads clear amid the cold snap.