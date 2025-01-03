18-hour heavy snow warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
18-hour heavy snow warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The yellow warning comes into force on Sunday.

By Andrew Robson
Snow outside the McManus in Dundee on Friday
Snow outside the McManus in Dundee on Friday. Image: DC Thomson

An 18-hour heavy snow warning has been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The yellow alert will be in place from just after midnight on Sunday until noon on Monday, covering the entire region.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays with up to 20cm of snow forecast on higher ground.

Forecasters say there is a chance temperatures will drop below freezing over the weekend with highs of just 4°C.

It comes after Dundee residents woke up to a light dusting of snow on Friday morning.

Heavy snow warning across Tayside Fife and Stirling
The snow warning covers all of Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Met Office

The Met Office warning states: “Whilst not all areas may be affected, outbreaks of snow will likely develop during Sunday and Sunday night, potentially giving some significant accumulations in places.

“The greatest risk is in southern and eastern Scotland, where 2-5 cm may accumulate in quite a few places and perhaps as much as 10-20 cm over high ground.

“Rain or sleet is more likely near some northern and eastern coasts.”

Forecasters say there is a small chance the snow will bring power cuts to the region.

Additionally, there is a slight chance some rural communities may be cut off.

A yellow warning for icy conditions on the roads and pavements also comes into force at 4pm on Friday lasting until 10am on Saturday.

A series of gritters with hilarious names are helping to keep Tayside and Fife’s roads clear amid the cold snap.

