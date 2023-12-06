List of brilliantly named gritters on Tayside and Fife roads – and how to follow them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Fife

List of brilliantly named gritters on Tayside and Fife roads – and how to follow them

Gritty Gritty Bang Bang and Veruca Salt are among the machines fighting the freeze this winter.

By Andrew Robson
Hilarious gritter names Tayside and Fife
Gritters are out keeping roads safe across the region. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A series of gritters with hilarious names are helping to keep Tayside and Fife’s roads clear this winter.

After the region was blasted with ice and snow in recent days, transport bosses have deployed a fleet of machines on trunk roads.

The gritters will be spreading salt on major roads like the A90, M90 and A9 throughout the coming months in an attempt to keep commuters on the move.

And the machines have been given some brilliant and punny names.

List of funny gritter names in Tayside and Fife

Among the gritters working across the region are:

  • Veruca Salt – Perth and Kinross
  • Always be Grit-full – Fife
  • The Basil Salty – Fife
  • Gritty Gritty Bang Bang – Fife
  • Brine Freeeeze – Fife
  • The Incredible Ice Bear – Fife
  • Walter the Salter – Fife
  • Sprinkles – Dundee
  • Mrs McGritter – Dundee

Other hilarious names from across Scotland include You’re a Blizzard Harry, Gonnae Snow Dae That, Hansel and Grit-all, Taylor Drift and I Want to Break Freeze.

Amey and Bear Scotland operate the winter vehicles on behalf of Transport Scotland across the region’s trunk roads.

The naming of gritters started in 2006 when schoolchildren were asked to come up with funny names.

However, this has opened up to the wider public in recent years.

The winning name from a recent Tay FM competition was Sir David Attenbrrrr, which will soon join the fleet across Tayside and Fife.

A live map of gritters across the country is available on the Traffic Scotland website.

Conversation