List of brilliantly named gritters on Tayside and Fife roads – and how to follow them

A series of gritters with hilarious names are helping to keep Tayside and Fife’s roads clear this winter.

After the region was blasted with ice and snow in recent days, transport bosses have deployed a fleet of machines on trunk roads.

The gritters will be spreading salt on major roads like the A90, M90 and A9 throughout the coming months in an attempt to keep commuters on the move.

And the machines have been given some brilliant and punny names.

List of funny gritter names in Tayside and Fife

Among the gritters working across the region are:

Veruca Salt – Perth and Kinross

– Perth and Kinross Always be Grit-full – Fife

– Fife The Basil Salty – Fife

– Fife Gritty Gritty Bang Bang – Fife

– Fife Brine Freeeeze – Fife

– Fife The Incredible Ice Bear – Fife

– Fife Walter the Salter – Fife

– Fife Sprinkles – Dundee

– Dundee Mrs McGritter – Dundee

Other hilarious names from across Scotland include You’re a Blizzard Harry, Gonnae Snow Dae That, Hansel and Grit-all, Taylor Drift and I Want to Break Freeze.

Amey and Bear Scotland operate the winter vehicles on behalf of Transport Scotland across the region’s trunk roads.

The naming of gritters started in 2006 when schoolchildren were asked to come up with funny names.

However, this has opened up to the wider public in recent years.

The winning name from a recent Tay FM competition was Sir David Attenbrrrr, which will soon join the fleet across Tayside and Fife.

A live map of gritters across the country is available on the Traffic Scotland website.