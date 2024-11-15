Dog walker, 64, seriously injured after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath

A dog walker has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Cowdenbeath.

The 64-year-old man was struck by a white Mercedes A200 on Leuchatsbeath Drive at around 6.35pm on Thursday.

The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, where he remains, and his dog sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed until 1am on Friday to allow police to carry out an investigation.

Sergeant Tom Aitken, from the Glenrothes Road Policing Unit, said: “Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and we’d like to thank those in the local community who have spoken with officers so far.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with information, or who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, to please come forward.

“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 3097 of November 14 2024.”