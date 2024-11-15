Tennis star Jamie Murray to receive honorary degree from Stirling University

Tennis ace Jamie Murray is to be awarded an honorary degree from Stirling University.

The seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion will be recognised for his contribution to Scottish and UK tennis at the winter graduation ceremonies next week.

It’s a family affair as mother Judy and brother Andy received honorary degrees in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

More than 1,000 graduating students will cross the stage at the Scottish National Tennis Centre on Thursday and Friday (November 21 and 22).

Women’s rights campaigner Margot Wallström, former Minister for Foreign Affairs and former acting Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden, will also be recognised alongside the tennis star.

Stanley Morrice, one of Scotland’s most prolific serial entrepreneurs, is also to receive an honorary degree.

Stirling University ‘proud’ to welcome Jamie Murray

Mr Murray, a Davis Cup winner and former doubles world number one, grew up in Dunblane.

He was coached by his mother Judy and rose to be one of the top three players in Europe alongside Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet by the age of 12.

At the age of 21, he won his first Grand Slam title in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon and was the first Briton to win a senior title at the tournament in two decades.

The father-of-one has claimed seven Grand Slam victories and 32 ATP Tour doubles titles.

Jamie Murray was also part of the GB team which won the Davis Cup in 2015 – the nation’s first victory in the tournament for 79 years.

In 2016, he was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to tennis and charity.

Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, principal and vice-Chancellor of Stirling University, said: “We are proud to welcome three distinguished honorary graduates to our alumni community.

“Jamie, Margot and Stanley have each made a lasting impact on their sectors, and society. As such, they are excellent role models for our graduating students.”

The honour comes after plans were launched to mark the achievements of Andy and Jamie Murray on Dunblane’s entrance sign.

