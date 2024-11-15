Tennis star Jamie Murray to receive honorary degree from Stirling University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tennis star Jamie Murray to receive honorary degree from Stirling University

The 38-year-old will join mother Judy and brother Andy, who received honorary degrees in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

By Isla Glen
Jamie Murray will be honoured for his contributions to tennis. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tennis ace Jamie Murray is to be awarded an honorary degree from Stirling University.

The seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion will be recognised for his contribution to Scottish and UK tennis at the winter graduation ceremonies next week.

It’s a family affair as mother Judy and brother Andy received honorary degrees in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

More than 1,000 graduating students will cross the stage at the Scottish National Tennis Centre on Thursday and Friday (November 21 and 22).

Women’s rights campaigner Margot Wallström, former Minister for Foreign Affairs and former acting Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden, will also be recognised alongside the tennis star.

Stanley Morrice, one of Scotland’s most prolific serial entrepreneurs, is also to receive an honorary degree.

In 2014, Margot Wallström made history as the world’s first foreign minister to adopt a feminist foreign policy. Image: Stirling University

Stirling University ‘proud’ to welcome Jamie Murray

Mr Murray, a Davis Cup winner and former doubles world number one, grew up in Dunblane.

He was coached by his mother Judy and rose to be one of the top three players in Europe alongside Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet by the age of 12.

At the age of 21, he won his first Grand Slam title in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon and was the first Briton to win a senior title at the tournament in two decades.

The father-of-one has claimed seven Grand Slam victories and 32 ATP Tour doubles titles.

Jamie Murray was also part of the GB team which won the Davis Cup in 2015  – the nation’s first victory in the tournament for 79 years.

In 2023, Jamie Murray was named tournament director of the 2024 cinch Championships at the Queen’s Club. Image: Stirling University

In 2016, he was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to tennis and charity.

Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, principal and vice-Chancellor of Stirling University, said: “We are proud to welcome three distinguished honorary graduates to our alumni community.

“Jamie, Margot and Stanley have each made a lasting impact on their sectors, and society. As such, they are excellent role models for our graduating students.”

The honour comes after plans were launched to mark the achievements of Andy and Jamie Murray on Dunblane’s entrance sign.

Conversation