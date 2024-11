Man, 54, charged with sexual and drug offences after Dundee house raid

A 54-year-old man has been charged with sexual and drug offences after police raided a house in Dundee.

Officers were seen outside a property on Woodside Avenue on November 6 as part of an investigation.

The man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date in connection with the charges.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “On Wednesday November 6, officers attended at a property on Woodside Avenue, Dundee, to execute a warrant in connection with an ongoing investigation.

“A 54-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with sexual and drug offences.

“He will appear at court at a later date.”