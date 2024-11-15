James McFadden relives Andrew Dallas clash after St Johnstone red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

James McFadden relives Andrew Dallas clash after St Johnstone red card

The former Perth player was given a controversial ordering off.

By Eric Nicolson
James McFadden after being sent off for St Johnstone against Hamilton Accies.
James McFadden after being sent off for St Johnstone against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS.

James McFadden has claimed a red card he got as a St Johnstone player was because a high profile referee “had it in for me”.

The private opinions of officials about footballers and managers has been a hot topic of debate this week in the wake of English Premier League ref David Coote’s alleged comments about former Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, and Scotland captain, Andy Robertson.

A video that emerged on social media had led to his suspension down south.

As a guest on the Open Goal podcast, McFadden, who signed for Saints in October, 2014, picked out the Perth club’s clash with Hamilton Accies the following January when the topic of referees potentially carrying a grudge came up.

The Tartan Army hero was shown two yellow cards by Andrew Dallas during Saints’ 1-0 McDiarmid Park defeat, the second for a bit of grappling on the edge of the box with Eamonn Brophy.

Andrew Dallas shows James McFadden a red card.
Andrew Dallas shows James McFadden a red card. Image: SNS.

“Andrew Dallas definitely had it in for me when he sent me off,” McFadden suggested.

“He squared up to me on the pitch.

“That game he definitely had it in for me. I don’t know why.”

Wright’s support

Tommy Wright backed his player at the time.

“I think James committed two fouls in the whole game,” he said. “The first yellow was probably fair enough and he does grab their player before the second booking.

“But he was clearly being fouled by the Accies player before it and frustration got the better of him. James had a lot to deal with in the game. And had he got the free-kick he deserved there wouldn’t have been an issue.

“I think it was a very harsh decision to send off James.

“The referee and I clearly have different opinions but the referee’s is the only one that counts.”

McFadden’s day would get even worse as, when he left the pitch, the former Everton and Motherwell star gestured at the Accies fans in the main stand and ended up with a three-game suspension.

After returning to the team, however, he helped Saints finish the season strongly and qualify for Europe.

More from St Johnstone FC

Fran Franczak walking into McDiarmid Park before a game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Fran Franczak assessment and opens up on academy…
Angela Harrison and Jimmy Wright with one of their greyhounds.
Ex-St Johnstone winger diagnosed with MND hopes for big race win as greyhound trainer
Benji Kimpioka gets off the team bus before a game.
Simo Valakari reveals Benji Kimpioka contract latest and describes 'clear understanding' of St Johnstone…
Scott Brown watching his Ayr United team lose to East Kilbride.
St Johnstone fans revel in Ayr United crisis after Scott Brown link to Perth…
St Johnstone defender, David Keltjens, on the pitch at Ibrox before Saints played Rangers.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari issues fringe player challenge as David Keltjens' absence is…
Ryan McGowan.
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan McGowan lifts lid on shock St Johnstone departure
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu watches a game from the stand.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Uche Ikpeazu JANUARY return target
St Johnstone's Graham Carey at Fir Park before the game against Motherwell.
Graham Carey: St Johnstone players need to 'man-up'
St Johnstone players at full-time against Motherwell.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Simo Valakari sees unvarnished reality of situation he…
Simo Valakari on the touchline at Fir Park.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone were 'soft' in defeat to Motherwell and only have themselves…

Conversation