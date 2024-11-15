James McFadden relives Andrew Dallas clash after St Johnstone red card

James McFadden has claimed a red card he got as a St Johnstone player was because a high profile referee “had it in for me”.

The private opinions of officials about footballers and managers has been a hot topic of debate this week in the wake of English Premier League ref David Coote’s alleged comments about former Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, and Scotland captain, Andy Robertson.

A video that emerged on social media had led to his suspension down south.

As a guest on the Open Goal podcast, McFadden, who signed for Saints in October, 2014, picked out the Perth club’s clash with Hamilton Accies the following January when the topic of referees potentially carrying a grudge came up.

The Tartan Army hero was shown two yellow cards by Andrew Dallas during Saints’ 1-0 McDiarmid Park defeat, the second for a bit of grappling on the edge of the box with Eamonn Brophy.

“Andrew Dallas definitely had it in for me when he sent me off,” McFadden suggested.

“He squared up to me on the pitch.

“That game he definitely had it in for me. I don’t know why.”

Wright’s support

Tommy Wright backed his player at the time.

“I think James committed two fouls in the whole game,” he said. “The first yellow was probably fair enough and he does grab their player before the second booking.

“But he was clearly being fouled by the Accies player before it and frustration got the better of him. James had a lot to deal with in the game. And had he got the free-kick he deserved there wouldn’t have been an issue.

“I think it was a very harsh decision to send off James.

“The referee and I clearly have different opinions but the referee’s is the only one that counts.”

McFadden’s day would get even worse as, when he left the pitch, the former Everton and Motherwell star gestured at the Accies fans in the main stand and ended up with a three-game suspension.

After returning to the team, however, he helped Saints finish the season strongly and qualify for Europe.