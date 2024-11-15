Montrose hit with flood warning as locals urged to ‘act now’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose hit with flood warning as locals urged to ‘act now’

Sepa says a "combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions" will bring flooding from the sea.

By Chloe Burrell
Montrose.
Flooding could hit coastal areas of Montrose. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

A flood warning has been issued for parts of Montrose – with locals urged to “act now”.

Low-lying land, roads and properties in the town could be hit in the early hours of Saturday.

Flooding is expected between 1.15am and 1.45am.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) says “a combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions” will bring flooding from the sea.

A map has been released as part of the Montrose flood warning – the second-highest level of alert – showing areas that could be affected.

It includes land along the beach area, the River South Esk and parts of Montrose Basin.

Sepa alert for Montrose.
The area covered by Sepa’s flood warning. Image: Sepa

The warning says people living in affected areas should “act now”, adding: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

A warning has also been issued for Stonehaven with flooding expected to affect land at Cowie Boatie Row in the Aberdeenshire town between 12.30am and 1.30am.

Sepa says both alerts will be in place until further notice.

Meanwhile, a snow and ice warning has been issued for parts of Fife and Stirling on Monday.

