Montrose hit with flood warning as locals urged to ‘act now’

A flood warning has been issued for parts of Montrose – with locals urged to “act now”.

Low-lying land, roads and properties in the town could be hit in the early hours of Saturday.

Flooding is expected between 1.15am and 1.45am.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) says “a combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions” will bring flooding from the sea.

A map has been released as part of the Montrose flood warning – the second-highest level of alert – showing areas that could be affected.

It includes land along the beach area, the River South Esk and parts of Montrose Basin.

The warning says people living in affected areas should “act now”, adding: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

A warning has also been issued for Stonehaven with flooding expected to affect land at Cowie Boatie Row in the Aberdeenshire town between 12.30am and 1.30am.

Sepa says both alerts will be in place until further notice.

Meanwhile, a snow and ice warning has been issued for parts of Fife and Stirling on Monday.