Man, 54, arrested over ‘sexual offences’ as police search Dundee home

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged sexual offences after police searched a home in Dundee.

Officers raided a property on Woodside Avenue on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

One passer-by saw an officer in a communal garden area during the operation.

He said: “There was an officer in black clothing standing in the garden.

Police raid house in ‘quiet area’

“It took me by surprise as I never saw any police cars in the street at the time.

“Generally this area is quite quiet so I’m shocked to hear about this.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, officers attended a property on Woodside Avenue, Dundee, to execute a warrant in connection with an ongoing investigation.

“A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with sexual offences.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”