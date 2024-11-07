Perth wine bar plan for High Street cafe that closed during Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth wine bar plan for High Street cafe that closed during Covid

The former Dewberry Cafe premises have been empty since 2020

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Former Dewberry Cafe premises with To Let sign outside
The shuttered cafe could reopen as a restaurant and wine bar. Image: Supplied.

A new wine bar and restaurant is planned for a Perth High Street unit which has lain vacant since 2020.

The Dewberry Cafe closed four years ago, partly as a result of the impact on trade during the Covid pandemic.

But licensing chiefs have now approved a provisional licence for the premises at 32-34 High Street.

Glasgow-based LAL (Public House) Ltd is behind the proposal.

It wants to serve drinks from the unit and an outdoor pavement cafe area until 10pm.

Solicitor Chloe Crawford addressed Perth and Kinross Licensing Board on behalf of LAL.

Former Dewberry premises at 32-34 High Street, Perth
The restaurant premises are at the River Tay end of Perth High Street. Image: Google Maps.

She said: “It used to be Dewberry Wine Bar and Café before the licence was surrendered in 2020.

“My clients have taken over the unit and are keen to reinstate it as a wine bar and now restaurant.

“After this restaurant became – in part – a casualty from the Covid pandemic, it would be great to see it in use again.”

Perth High Street restaurant joins Scotland-wide group

She said the company has licensed premises across Scotland and the Perth property is the latest addition to their portfolio.

“My client’s plan is to retain this premises licence as a landlord and lease the premises out,” she added.

“Alternatively he may sell the premises on.”

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
The licensing board met a few doors down at Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Councillors unanimously agreed to approve the provisional premises licence application subject to conditions.

The licence will not be issued until roads consent is in place for the pavement café.

Covid spelled end for former cafe

The old Dewberry Cafe and Wine Bar unit on the High Street went on the market for £175,000 in June.

It closed in October 2020.

At the time, its owner Vinod Mathew said: “A combination of the impact of Covid-19 on a new business that is still growing and expanding and issues with the landlord have made it impossible for us to continue trading.”

Dewberry opened in December 2019.

But, like all hospitality businesses, it had to stop trading due to lockdown in the middle of March 2020.

The premises were previously occupied by Reid’s Cafe.

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth Christmas lights switch-on in 2023.
Perth Christmas lights: Full list of road closures and public transport details
Ronan Hunter
Raver cleared of using bottle in vodka-fuelled assault at Perth nightclub
Read and Relax in Kinross Main Street
Kinross-shire's 'only' bookshop opens - and it also serves 'exceptional' coffee
Glenhelenbank Residential Home
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Care home set to be private house and trains may expand
Cameron Rae.
EXCLUSIVE: Mum of murdered Perth man Cameron Rae feels 'failed by justice system'
Christian Stanford
Remorseless victim-blaming Perth thug spared jail for 'alarming' assaults on mum
Faskally Caravan Park. Image: Faskally Caravan Park
Highland Perthshire caravan park changes hands after 70 years under same family
People looking at colourful display in Perth Museum
First look at Perth Museum's new flooding exhibition
The bonfire night event was held at South Inch in Perth.
Dozens of drivers hit with £100 fines while watching Perth fireworks display
2
David MacLehose.
Perth leisure boss quits role as controversies over swimming pool and Bell's Sports Centre…

Conversation