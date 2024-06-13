Former Perth cafe and wine bar on market for £175k

A former cafe and wine bar in Perth city centre is on the market for £175,000.

The old Dewberry Cafe and Wine Bar unit on High Street closed in October 2020.

According to agent TSA Property Consultants, which is now marketing the unit for sale, it is ready for immediate occupation and is in a “prime location”.

The former cafe has three floors including a kitchen and office space.

Dewberry shut at the height of the Covid pandemic less than a year after opening.

The cafe’s owner, Vinod Mathew, said complications with the landlord and challenges brought by the pandemic had left him with no option but to shut the venue.

The former cafe is one of several empty shop units on High Street, which has a vacancy rate of 20%, according to The Courier’s Perth shops tracker.

It comes as Costa Coffee has lodged plans to open a cafe on High Street.

Meanwhile, charity Debra closed its Scott Street outlet earlier this month.