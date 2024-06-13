Researcher says Perthshire UFO mystery ‘could rival Loch Ness Monster for tourists’ as hunt for witnesses gathers pace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Researcher says Perthshire UFO mystery ‘could rival Loch Ness Monster for tourists’ as hunt for witnesses gathers pace

Dr David Clarke has launched an appeal for two chefs who saw the object in the sky at Calvine.

By Andrew Robson
Dr David Clarke has been investigating the Calvine Perthshire 'UFO sighting' for years.
Dr David Clarke has been investigating the Calvine 'UFO sighting' for years. Image: Craig Lindsay/Sheffield Hallam University

A researcher who is investigating a famous Perthshire UFO sighting says the mystery could rival the Loch Ness Monster as a tourist draw.

A photo taken at Calvine, near Pitlochry, in August 1990 appears to show a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sky with a jet flying alongside it.

It is rumoured two chefs working at Fishers in Pitlochry took pictures of the UFO and took them to newspaper the Daily Record after getting them developed locally.

These images were never published at the time.

Researcher in hunt for chefs who saw Perthshire UFO

However, one of the pictures was finally released in 2022 after investigative journalist and folklore specialist Dr David Clarke worked tirelessly to track it down.

His investigation led him to Craig Lindsay, an ex-RAF press officer from Dunfermline, who found the original photo in a book.

Dr Clarke, of Sheffield Hallam University, is now looking to track down the two chefs and believes someone in Pitlochry must know something about the “world-famous” picture.

The Calvine 'UFO sighting'. I
The Calvine ‘UFO sighting’. Image: Craig Lindsay
Retired RAF Press Officer Craig Lindsay with Calvine UFO picture
Retired RAF Press Officer Craig Lindsay with the photo. Image: David Clarke

It comes after a former colleague of the chefs broke his silence after 34 years – telling the Daily Mail the chefs “knew they were not meant to see” the flying object.

Dr Clarke told The Courier: “This has been going on for over 34 years and it’s about time we got to the bottom of it.

“Someone in Pitlochry at the time is bound to have heard or seen something. I find it hard to believe that nobody locally knows anything about the picture.”

According to Dr Clarke, who has researched the Calvine picture for more than 15 years, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) has not revealed any information on UFO sightings.

‘The Calvine picture could rival the Loch Ness Monster as a tourist pull’

He believes the explanation “which makes the most sense” is that the picture shows early testing of an “unmanned drone” at the time of the Gulf War.

It is believed the picture was taken from Struan Point just north of Calvine and about 13 miles from Pitlochry.

Dr Clarke says the Calvine UFO has gathered significant attention online.

He said: “Someone is missing a trick here – the Calvine picture could rival the Loch Ness Monster as a tourist pull for the area.

Struan Point, where it is believed the UFO picture was taken.
Struan Point, where it is believed the picture was taken. Image: Giles Stevens

“But my appeal is for any information, however small, in relation to the photographs.

“Even if it turns out it’s all a hoax – at least it would put everything to bed once and for all.

“They can contact me in confidence if necessary.”

Dr Clarke can contacted by phone at 07906 377988 or by email furnival.news@googlemail.com.

Back in April, a man was left scratching his head after he spotted a ‘UFO’ at a Perth beauty spot.

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth High Street unit for sale
Former Perth cafe and wine bar on market for £175k
Murray Wilkinson
Tayside car dealer on curfew after £100k fraud finding
Fan zones will operate across Tayside and Fife
Rain could hit Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline Euro 2024 fan zones
Connor Sword
Disgraced Perth scientist caught using new name without telling police
Perth and Kinross Council provost Xander McDade
£8.7m Pitlochry community campus decision declared 'real win' for town
Plans have been lodged for the phone mast in rural Perthshire to improve phone coverage, Image: Shutterstock/Google Maps
Phone firms locked in Perthshire planning dispute over bid for 20-metre mast
Very Rev James Simpson seated outside Dornoch Cathedral
Tributes to Perthshire minister who served as Church of Scotland Moderator and Royal Chaplain
Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Future plans for Bell's Sports Centre in Perth could be revealed this summer
Perth Museum exterior
Perth Museum welcomes 83,000 visitors in first 10 weeks
Overgrown grass at South Inch in Perth. Image: Perth and Kinross Council/Facebook
Council says weather and staffing to blame for lack of grass-cutting in Perth and…

Conversation