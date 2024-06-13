Researcher says Perthshire UFO mystery ‘could rival Loch Ness Monster for tourists’ as hunt for witnesses gathers pace

A researcher who is investigating a famous Perthshire UFO sighting says the mystery could rival the Loch Ness Monster as a tourist draw.

A photo taken at Calvine, near Pitlochry, in August 1990 appears to show a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sky with a jet flying alongside it.

It is rumoured two chefs working at Fishers in Pitlochry took pictures of the UFO and took them to newspaper the Daily Record after getting them developed locally.

These images were never published at the time.

Researcher in hunt for chefs who saw Perthshire UFO

However, one of the pictures was finally released in 2022 after investigative journalist and folklore specialist Dr David Clarke worked tirelessly to track it down.

His investigation led him to Craig Lindsay, an ex-RAF press officer from Dunfermline, who found the original photo in a book.

Dr Clarke, of Sheffield Hallam University, is now looking to track down the two chefs and believes someone in Pitlochry must know something about the “world-famous” picture.

It comes after a former colleague of the chefs broke his silence after 34 years – telling the Daily Mail the chefs “knew they were not meant to see” the flying object.

Dr Clarke told The Courier: “This has been going on for over 34 years and it’s about time we got to the bottom of it.

“Someone in Pitlochry at the time is bound to have heard or seen something. I find it hard to believe that nobody locally knows anything about the picture.”

According to Dr Clarke, who has researched the Calvine picture for more than 15 years, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) has not revealed any information on UFO sightings.

‘The Calvine picture could rival the Loch Ness Monster as a tourist pull’

He believes the explanation “which makes the most sense” is that the picture shows early testing of an “unmanned drone” at the time of the Gulf War.

It is believed the picture was taken from Struan Point just north of Calvine and about 13 miles from Pitlochry.

Dr Clarke says the Calvine UFO has gathered significant attention online.

He said: “Someone is missing a trick here – the Calvine picture could rival the Loch Ness Monster as a tourist pull for the area.

“But my appeal is for any information, however small, in relation to the photographs.

“Even if it turns out it’s all a hoax – at least it would put everything to bed once and for all.

“They can contact me in confidence if necessary.”

Dr Clarke can contacted by phone at 07906 377988 or by email furnival.news@googlemail.com.

