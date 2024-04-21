Video: Shock as dog walker films ‘UFO’ zooming over Perth beauty spot

A man has been left scratching his head over a ‘UFO’ he captured on video at a Perth beauty spot.

George Townsley from North Muirton was out on his usual walk with his coonhound dog at Woody Island.

Both he and his pooch, Cody, were stopped in their tracks on April 10th, when they saw a “tic tac” looking object flying in the distance.

George checked the Plane Finder app to see if there were any aircraft in the area at around 6am.

The 45-year-old could find no evidence of anything on the tracker app (pictured above) has he filmed the object.

‘I’ve never seen anything like it’

He said: “It’s been bugging me what on earth it was, it was so bright and looked bigger than an aircraft.

“I checked the Plane Finder app and there was nothing in the area around the time of the incident.

“It was there in the sky for over 3 minutes and it came zooming in, I’ve never seen anything like it.

“There was no noise or any vapour coming from it.

“I began filming it and when I zoomed in it looked nothing like an aeroplane, helicopter or drone.”

Many have viewed George’s footage and images online, which he shared with the Latest UFO Sightings Facebook page,

‘UFO’ left Perth man scratching his head

Some believed it was the “best capture” of a tic tac which George said “disappeared” from the sky.

He added: “I sent video to some investigators who deal with UFO’s and they confirmed it was most likely a tic tac object.

“People were speaking about Navy fighter pilots seeing these unusual tic tac objects in the sky.

“I’m not sure if I’m a believer in little green men but I really like thought of aliens and UFO’s but I honestly don’t haven’t a clue what it was.”

It’s not the first unusual aircraft to split opinion over the skies above in Perthshire.

Investigators were left divided over a famous UFO sighting at Calvine in August 1990.

Scottish UFO investigator Malcolm Robinson previously spoke to The Courier about Tayisde and Fife UFO sightings.