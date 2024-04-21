Video: Shock as dog walker films ‘UFO’ zooming over Perth beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: Shock as dog walker films ‘UFO’ zooming over Perth beauty spot

George Townsley says he's not sure if he is a believer in little green men but the experience has left him scratching his head.

By James Simpson

A man has been left scratching his head over a ‘UFO’ he captured on video at a Perth beauty spot.

George Townsley from North Muirton was out on his usual walk with his coonhound dog at Woody Island.

Both he and his pooch, Cody, were stopped in their tracks on April 10th, when they saw a “tic tac” looking object flying in the distance.

George checked the Plane Finder app to see if there were any aircraft in the area at around 6am.

George Townsley took screenshots of the Plane Finder app around the time of the footage. Image: Plane Finder

The 45-year-old could find no evidence of anything on the tracker app (pictured above) has he filmed the object.

‘I’ve never seen anything like it’

He said: “It’s been bugging me what on earth it was, it was so bright and looked bigger than an aircraft.

“I checked the Plane Finder app and there was nothing in the area around the time of the incident.

“It was there in the sky for over 3 minutes and it came zooming in, I’ve never seen anything like it.

“There was no noise or any vapour coming from it.

“I began filming it and when I zoomed in it looked nothing like an aeroplane, helicopter or drone.”

Many have viewed George’s footage and images online, which he shared with the Latest UFO Sightings Facebook page,

George Townsley said the aircraft disappeared. Image: George Townsley

‘UFO’ left Perth man scratching his head

Some believed it was the “best capture” of a tic tac which George said “disappeared” from the sky.

He added: “I sent video to some investigators who deal with UFO’s and they confirmed it was most likely a tic tac object.

“People were speaking about Navy fighter pilots seeing these unusual tic tac objects in the sky.

“I’m not sure if I’m a believer in little green men but I really like thought of aliens and UFO’s but I honestly don’t haven’t a clue what it was.”

It’s not the first unusual aircraft to split opinion over the skies above in Perthshire.

Investigators were left divided over a famous UFO sighting at Calvine in August 1990.

Scottish UFO investigator Malcolm Robinson previously spoke to The Courier about Tayisde and Fife UFO sightings.

