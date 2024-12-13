Perth flood victim’s relief as council admits wrongdoing over North Inch floodgates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth flood victim’s relief as council admits wrongdoing over North Inch floodgates

Blain Ross says he has waited 14 months for the council to concede it got it wrong over the North Inch flooding which wrecked his property.

By Morag Lindsay
Blain Ross inside St John's Bar and Restaurant, Perth
Blain Ross has waited 14 months for an admission of wrongdoing. Image: Elliot Cansfield.

A Perth businessman whose flat was wrecked after the North Inch floodgates were left open last October has welcomed an admission that the council got it wrong.

Blain Ross says it’s the first time victims have seen it in writing.

And he’s calling on Perth and Kinross Council to go further to reassure flood-hit residents it will never happen again.

The authority’s legal chief Lisa Simpson accepts wrongdoing several times in a new report on the floodgates fiasco.

Peope
The October 2023 flooding at the North Inch.

Blain’s property in Rose Terrace was among dozens that were trashed as the city was battered by torrential rain.

Bell’s Sports Centre also suffered £2 million of damage.

It has never reopened.

An amber weather warning had been issued for the weekend of October 6-8 2023.

But the council later admitted there were too few trained staff on duty to close all of the gates in Perth’s £25 million flood defences in time.

Lisa Simpson portrait, shot in the street in Perth
Lisa Simpson’s report on the North Inch flooding will be discussed next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Ms Simpson has now said: “With the benefit of hindsight, in relation to the floodgates on the North Inch, this was the wrong decision.”

Call for fire crews to get more control over North Inch from flooding

St John’s Bar and Restaurant boss Blain says he has waited 14 months to read those words.

“We’ve been calling on the council to admit wrongdoing all this time,” he said.

“Officers have said the odd thing at meetings, but there’s been nothing written down in emails or letters.”

Fire crews on the street and at basement level in Rose terrace, Perth, where they are standing in knee-deep water
Fire crews went to the aid of residents following the North Inch flooding last October. Image: Supplied.

He’s grateful the admission has finally come, and says he now has confidence to submit a claim for compensation.

“It’s different to see it admitted in black and white in an official report,” he said.

“It makes a huge difference from our point of view.”

But while he’s grateful for the assurances in the report, he wants the council to do more.

Bel's Sports Centre surrounded by floodwater
Bell’s Sports Centre has not re-opened after the North Inch flooding. Image: Supplied.

“I really want the council to work with Scottish Fire and Rescue to train crews to close the floodgates,” said Blain.

“Then if, for whatever reason, the council or Tayside Contracts can’t do it, there’s someone who can protect us.”

Councillors urged to heed floodgates call

Fire chiefs have said previously there have been no discussions with the council regarding the floodgates.

Blain is pressing councillors to raise his suggestion when the scrutiny and performance committee meets on Wednesday to consider the report.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross councillors will consider the report. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“It was the fire service who pumped millions of litres of water out of the park,” he said

“It was the fire service who pumped the water our of our homes and were there on site supporting us through all this.

“I’m pretty sure they’d rather have had the ability to close the gates on the Saturday.”

Blain Ross portrait taken inside St John's Bar and Restaurant, Perth
Blain Ross. Image: Elliot Cansfield.

Despite the admission of wrongdoing, Ms Simpson defends the council’s emergency procedures.

She says residents can have confidence that the problems were not due to “systematic failure” of the Perth flood prevention scheme.

But she writes: “Inadequate staffing resources over that weekend and the unexpected severity of the weather event undermined the quality of our response on that occasion.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Killiecrankie House. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Global recognition for Highland Perthshire venues in prestigious awards
Perth Airport
Perth Airport warns drone users to 'fly responsibly' ahead of Christmas spike
Angela Newlands at an earlier appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.
Mum cleared of Perthshire murder jailed for conning Angus OAPs in fake baby scam
missing Perthshire dog found dead
Perthshire couple heartbroken as week-long search for missing dog ends in tragedy
2
ATM withdrawal
Perth carer took resident's bank card on Christmas Eve and used nearly £10k
Men in yellow hi vis gear standing next to open flood gate as filthy brown water pours through from River Tay
Council admits it was 'wrong' to leave Perth floodgates open
11
Chalets at Double Dykes Gypsy Traveller site at Ruthvenvield near Perth
340 Perth homes approved despite 'racism' fears from nearby Traveller site
2
Blairgowrie councillor Caroline Shiers in front of river and bridge in centre of town
152 new Blairgowrie houses approved, despite 90-plus objections
A selfie of Danni Menzies.
Perthshire TV host Danni Menzies shares start of her egg freezing journey
Several pharmacies will be open on Christmas Day. Image: PA
Which pharmacies are open in Tayside on Christmas Day?

Conversation