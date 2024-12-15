EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire woman ‘felt sick’ after THIRD NHS Tayside data breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire woman ‘felt sick’ after THIRD NHS Tayside data breach

Amanda Flood previously discovered a hospital worker had twice snooped on her medical records.

The data was used by the health records department at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

A Perthshire woman says she “felt sick” after discovering she had been the victim of a third NHS Tayside data breach.

Amanda Flood, 57, from Inchture, was previously left “devastated” when a Ninewells Hospital worker twice snooped on her medical records.

The retired medical secretary discovered her details – including her date of birth, address and hospital appointments – had been accessed between 2021 and 2022.

Amanda received an apology from NHS Tayside at the time.

However, in October this year, she received another letter stating that her personal details had been mistakenly sent to a patient.

Inchture woman ‘couldn’t believe it’ after discovering third NHS Tayside breach

The letter, seen by The Courier, said a spreadsheet with Amanda’s name, patient hospital number, email address, home address and phone number had been “sent to an individual in error”.

No medical records were shared as part of the latest breach.

Amanda said: “I just couldn’t believe it.

“I felt sick, really sick – talk about insult to injury.

“I am just annoyed. They said they were happy to speak to me about it but I haven’t contacted them.

“They won’t do anything about it and to get them to do anything is such an ordeal.

“The only thing I have taken out of it is that no medical details were involved.

“I am a bit relieved at that but they sent so many other details to this patient.

“I get human error but they should be taking steps to avoid this before it happens.”

NHS Tayside data breach was ‘human error’

Amanda got back in touch with The Courier after we reported on another NHS Tayside breach, where it released the medical records of 125 patients.

The breach of her details came in a spreadsheet used by the health records department at Ninewells to track subject access requests (SAR), where people can ask for information held in their name by NHS Tayside.

The NHS Tayside letter said the breach had been down to a “single incidence of human error and steps have been taken to prevent this incident from happening again”.

It was reported to watchdog the Information Commissioner’s Office but no further action was taken.

Health board apologises after data breach

A spokesperson said NHS Tayside wrote to everyone affected in October to “sincerely apologise” for the error.

The spokesperson added: “Medical records have not been shared and were not part of this breach.

“This was a single incidence of human error, but we are aware of the impact this may have on individuals affected.

NHS Tayside has apologised. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We took a number of steps in response to the incident, including changes to document access controls and storage processes.

“All staff within the department were reminded of their data protection responsibilities and have undertaken the mandatory safe information handling training.”

In September, The Courier took a look at seven times the health board had been forced to say sorry in the past two years.

Conversation