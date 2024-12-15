What were the key factors in Raith Rovers’ Fife derby victory over rivals Dunfermline?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What were the key factors in Raith Rovers’ Fife derby victory over rivals Dunfermline?

Goals from Dylan Easton and Cody David earned the Stark's Park side the local bragging rights with 2-0 win.

Cody David hammers in Raith Rovers' second goal against Dunfermline.
Cody David hammers in Raith Rovers' second goal against Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers produced the perfect response to their Falkirk defeat as they took the Fife bragging rights with a derby victory over rivals Dunfermline.

In a stop-start but still frenetic affair, Dylan Easton summoned up a crucial moment of quality to ease the Stark’s Park men into the lead shortly before half-time with a sumptuous free-kick.

With the advantage, the home side would not have been too concerned there were few goalmouth opportunities after the break.

And, with 16 minutes remaining, the win was sealed when Paul Hanlon’s mis-hit shot landed kindly for Cody David, who lashed in his first goal for the club.

Courier Sport was on hand to run the rule over the action.

Raith striker Jack Hamilton challenges Dunfermline defender Kyle Benedictus for the ball.
Raith Rovers came out on top in a hard-fought Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Derby delight

Raith boss Neill Collins was candid enough to admit in the build-up to the game that he was unsure if a derby was the best game for his side after their Falkirk drubbing.

So poor was their performance against the Bairns, it required a massive step up.

He confessed he would only know at full-time whether Dunfermline were to prove the ideal opponents.

It was a derby, so flawless football was never likely – but it was still a quintessential derby display.

Raith Rovers celebrate Cody David's crucial second goal against Dunfermline Athletic.
Raith Rovers celebrate Cody David’s crucial second goal against Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

There was grit and determination, there was energy, there was a will to win – and, when required, at least one moment of real quality.

Collins wanted his players to show they deserved to wear the Rovers jerseys.

In a derby, the result after the 90 minutes is everything.

But the Raith manager will be content his squad produced the right answers to the questions thrown at them after their Falkirk disappointment.

Big-game players

For some, it does not come any bigger than a derby.

Raith had plenty of high-stakes matches last season, when in addition to five straight wins over rivals Dunfermline they came good in the play-off semi-final against Partick Thistle.

They also had the better of the head-to-head as they gave eventual champions Dundee United a run for their money.

Up at Tannadice last December, Easton was the match-winner with a superb run and finish to light up the encounter.

This time, it was his dead-ball speciality that earned Rovers the impetus for victory.

Dylan Easton celebrates with Jack Hamilton and Shaun Byrne after giving Raith the lead.
Dylan Easton (centre) produced the Fife derby’s pivotal moment of quality. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The 30-year-old was a constant menace for the Dunfermline defence until he departed with a worrying ankle injury.

Whilst he was the key figure in attack, goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski produced again when called upon.

He has obvious improvements to make in his game, but his his shot-stopping is first-class and his double save from Lewis McCann’s curler and Matty Todd’s follow-up was magnificent.

With the scoreline still blank, it was a key moment that proved Rovers have match-winners to call on at both ends of the pitch.

A squad game

Only a matter of a couple of weeks ago, Collins was speaking of his healthy squad and the selection dilemmas he was facing.

Against Dunfermline, Raith could not fill their bench.

With strikers Lewis Vaughan and Callum Smith already sidelined, the injuries to skipper Scott Brown and defender Fankaty Dabo robbed Rovers of two certain starters.

With Sam Stanton also missing out against Dunfermline, the last thing they needed was to lose Jack Hamilton and Easton during the game.

Both twisted their ankles – in almost the same area of the pitch.

Cody David stands with arms outstretched facing the home supporters.
Cody David laps up the acclaim of the Raith Rovers supporters. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Hamilton appeared to land awkwardly, whilst Easton went down with no-one in close proximity.

Collins is hopeful they will not prove too serious, but there were plenty of positives in those called upon to step up.

Kieran Freeman came in from the cold and was a steady influence at right-back and Aidan Connolly turned in an impressive performance – both in their first starts in over two months.

When Hamilton departed, David came on and bagged the crucial second and Shaun Byrne was a fantastic replacement for Brown at the heart of the midfield.

Rovers will be hopeful of speedy recoveries for all their absentees, but others certainly grasped with both hands their opportunities to shine.

