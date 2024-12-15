What were the key factors in Raith Rovers’ Fife derby victory over rivals Dunfermline?

Raith Rovers produced the perfect response to their Falkirk defeat as they took the Fife bragging rights with a derby victory over rivals Dunfermline.

In a stop-start but still frenetic affair, Dylan Easton summoned up a crucial moment of quality to ease the Stark’s Park men into the lead shortly before half-time with a sumptuous free-kick.

With the advantage, the home side would not have been too concerned there were few goalmouth opportunities after the break.

And, with 16 minutes remaining, the win was sealed when Paul Hanlon’s mis-hit shot landed kindly for Cody David, who lashed in his first goal for the club.

Courier Sport was on hand to run the rule over the action.

Derby delight

Raith boss Neill Collins was candid enough to admit in the build-up to the game that he was unsure if a derby was the best game for his side after their Falkirk drubbing.

So poor was their performance against the Bairns, it required a massive step up.

He confessed he would only know at full-time whether Dunfermline were to prove the ideal opponents.

It was a derby, so flawless football was never likely – but it was still a quintessential derby display.

There was grit and determination, there was energy, there was a will to win – and, when required, at least one moment of real quality.

Collins wanted his players to show they deserved to wear the Rovers jerseys.

In a derby, the result after the 90 minutes is everything.

But the Raith manager will be content his squad produced the right answers to the questions thrown at them after their Falkirk disappointment.

Big-game players

For some, it does not come any bigger than a derby.

Raith had plenty of high-stakes matches last season, when in addition to five straight wins over rivals Dunfermline they came good in the play-off semi-final against Partick Thistle.

They also had the better of the head-to-head as they gave eventual champions Dundee United a run for their money.

Up at Tannadice last December, Easton was the match-winner with a superb run and finish to light up the encounter.

This time, it was his dead-ball speciality that earned Rovers the impetus for victory.

The 30-year-old was a constant menace for the Dunfermline defence until he departed with a worrying ankle injury.

Whilst he was the key figure in attack, goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski produced again when called upon.

He has obvious improvements to make in his game, but his his shot-stopping is first-class and his double save from Lewis McCann’s curler and Matty Todd’s follow-up was magnificent.

With the scoreline still blank, it was a key moment that proved Rovers have match-winners to call on at both ends of the pitch.

A squad game

Only a matter of a couple of weeks ago, Collins was speaking of his healthy squad and the selection dilemmas he was facing.

Against Dunfermline, Raith could not fill their bench.

With strikers Lewis Vaughan and Callum Smith already sidelined, the injuries to skipper Scott Brown and defender Fankaty Dabo robbed Rovers of two certain starters.

With Sam Stanton also missing out against Dunfermline, the last thing they needed was to lose Jack Hamilton and Easton during the game.

Both twisted their ankles – in almost the same area of the pitch.

Hamilton appeared to land awkwardly, whilst Easton went down with no-one in close proximity.

Collins is hopeful they will not prove too serious, but there were plenty of positives in those called upon to step up.

Kieran Freeman came in from the cold and was a steady influence at right-back and Aidan Connolly turned in an impressive performance – both in their first starts in over two months.

When Hamilton departed, David came on and bagged the crucial second and Shaun Byrne was a fantastic replacement for Brown at the heart of the midfield.

Rovers will be hopeful of speedy recoveries for all their absentees, but others certainly grasped with both hands their opportunities to shine.