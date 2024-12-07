Neill Collins happy with latest ‘problem’ as Raith Rovers seek Falkirk double

Neill Collins hopes increasing competition for places – and facing high-flying Falkirk – can bring out the best in Raith Rovers.

The Kirkcaldy men are currently missing only Lewis Vaughan and Callum Smith from a squad that was further bolstered earlier this week by the pre-contract arrival of Irish midfielder Jordan Doherty.

On-loan pair Lewis Jamieson and Finlay Pollock are both also back in the frame after being left out of the Scottish Cup victory over Linlithgow Rose on the request of their parent clubs.

And short-term recruit Cody David, the former Everton youngster, stepped up his match-readiness by starting for the first time in the 4-0 win in the cup.

With just one defeat from their last five outings, it gives food for thought for the Stark’s Park boss.

“I spoke to Cody on Friday,” Collins told Courier Sport. “Because of where we’re at in the season, people forget it’s his first start.

“As good as he’s been in training, imagine it’s just your first start, especially in that type of game. I recognise that and know that there’s much more to come.

“He has improved as he’s got fitter, but still just bear with him in terms of getting that.

“Considering who we’ve got injured, we’re pretty fortunate to have Jack Hamilton and Cody and LJ (Jamieson) that can play that position.

Collins: ‘Decisions to make’

“LJ comes back in and Finlay [Pollock] as well, they’re both back available. So, I’ve got a few decisions to make.

“It’s good to keep everyone involved, and the competition has been pretty fierce.

“It’s very different from when I first came in a few weeks ago. We had 16 or 17 training. Now we’ve got 23 outfield players training.

“It’s a different problem, but a good one.”

Raith became the first team to beat Falkirk in the league for 17 months when they ended the Bairns’ 43-game undefeated run in late September.

It was Collins’ first win as Rovers manager but results have been patchy since that high.

However, with only a last-gasp defeat to Morton in the last handful of games, the Stark’s Park boss is convinced there have been visible improvements in his side.

He knows, though, the stern challenge they face in proving those advances against the league leaders – and future Scottish Cup opponents – this afternoon.

“It’s a good challenge,” he added. “I think we’re getting better, I see us getting better in front of my eyes.

“And there’s no better way to show that we’re improving than hopefully going there and performing and getting a result.”