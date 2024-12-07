Neill Collins happy with latest ‘problem’ as Raith Rovers seek Falkirk double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins happy with latest ‘problem’ as Raith Rovers seek Falkirk double

The Stark's Park side became the first team to defeat the Bairns in the league in 17 months the last time the teams met.

Raith boss Neill Collins with a clenched fist.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Neill Collins hopes increasing competition for places – and facing high-flying Falkirk – can bring out the best in Raith Rovers.

The Kirkcaldy men are currently missing only Lewis Vaughan and Callum Smith from a squad that was further bolstered earlier this week by the pre-contract arrival of Irish midfielder Jordan Doherty.

On-loan pair Lewis Jamieson and Finlay Pollock are both also back in the frame after being left out of the Scottish Cup victory over Linlithgow Rose on the request of their parent clubs.

And short-term recruit Cody David, the former Everton youngster, stepped up his match-readiness by starting for the first time in the 4-0 win in the cup.

New signing Jordan Doherty will be available from the start of January. Image: RRFC.

With just one defeat from their last five outings, it gives food for thought for the Stark’s Park boss.

“I spoke to Cody on Friday,” Collins told Courier Sport. “Because of where we’re at in the season, people forget it’s his first start.

“As good as he’s been in training, imagine it’s just your first start, especially in that type of game. I recognise that and know that there’s much more to come.

“He has improved as he’s got fitter, but still just bear with him in terms of getting that.

“Considering who we’ve got injured, we’re pretty fortunate to have Jack Hamilton and Cody and LJ (Jamieson) that can play that position.

Collins: ‘Decisions to make’

“LJ comes back in and Finlay [Pollock] as well, they’re both back available. So, I’ve got a few decisions to make.

“It’s good to keep everyone involved, and the competition has been pretty fierce.

“It’s very different from when I first came in a few weeks ago. We had 16 or 17 training. Now we’ve got 23 outfield players training.

“It’s a different problem, but a good one.”

Raith became the first team to beat Falkirk in the league for 17 months when they ended the Bairns’ 43-game undefeated run in late September.

Jack Hamilton slots home his match-winning penalty against Falkirk.
Jack Hamilton slots home his match-winning penalty for Raith Rovers the last time they faced Falkirk. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

It was Collins’ first win as Rovers manager but results have been patchy since that high.

However, with only a last-gasp defeat to Morton in the last handful of games, the Stark’s Park boss is convinced there have been visible improvements in his side.

He knows, though, the stern challenge they face in proving those advances against the league leaders – and future Scottish Cup opponents – this afternoon.

“It’s a good challenge,” he added. “I think we’re getting better, I see us getting better in front of my eyes.

“And there’s no better way to show that we’re improving than hopefully going there and performing and getting a result.”

