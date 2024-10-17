Cody David: New Raith Rovers striker will bring power, pace and ‘fantastic left foot’

Raith Rovers have signed Nigerian striker, Korede (Cody) David, on a short-term contract.

The deal for the 23-year-old, subject to international clearance, runs through to January, with manager Neill Collins predicting he will bring power, pace and a “fantastic left foot” to his team’s attack.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what the next couple months hold,” said David.

“I’ve heard a lot about the club and knew it was somewhere that I wanted to be at.

“This week, I’ve got to see how good the club is for myself and I’m excited to play my first game and get going.”

Collins added: “We are delighted to add Korede to the squad.

“After Lewis’s (Vaughan) injury we felt a striker was a position that we were a little short and I believe Korede has the qualities to supplement the players we have in that area.

“Korede brings some real power and pace in that position along with a fantastic left foot.”

David started out in Everton’s academy before he moved to Sheffield Wednesday.

He had a brief loan spell at Hamilton Accies.

Recently he spent two seasons at Accrington Stanley, making over 50 appearances.