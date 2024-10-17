Cody David: New Raith Rovers striker will bring power, pace and ‘fantastic left foot’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cody David: New Raith Rovers striker will bring power, pace and ‘fantastic left foot’

The 23-year-old started out with Everton.

By Eric Nicolson
Raith Rovers signing, Cody David.
Raith Rovers signing, Cody David. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Raith Rovers have signed Nigerian striker, Korede (Cody) David, on a short-term contract.

The deal for the 23-year-old, subject to international clearance, runs through to January, with manager Neill Collins predicting he will bring power, pace and a “fantastic left foot” to his team’s attack.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what the next couple months hold,” said David.

“I’ve heard a lot about the club and knew it was somewhere that I wanted to be at.

“This week, I’ve got to see how good the club is for myself and I’m excited to play my first game and get going.”

Collins added: “We are delighted to add Korede to the squad.

“After Lewis’s (Vaughan) injury we felt a striker was a position that we were a little short and I believe Korede has the qualities to supplement the players we have in that area.

Raith's Lewis Vaughan clutches his left leg after injuring his hamstring against Hamilton Accies.
Raith’s Lewis Vaughan clutches his left leg after injuring his hamstring against Hamilton Accies. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“Korede brings some real power and pace in that position along with a fantastic left foot.”

David started out in Everton’s academy before he moved to Sheffield Wednesday.

He had a brief loan spell at Hamilton Accies.

Recently he spent two seasons at Accrington Stanley, making over 50 appearances.

Conversation