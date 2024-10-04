Neill Collins has praise for Lewis Vaughan as Raith Rovers boss gives update on star’s surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins has praise for Lewis Vaughan as Raith Rovers boss gives update on star’s surgery

The Stark's Park striker has been ruled out until 2025 with a hamstring injury.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Neill Collins has revealed how impressed he has been with Lewis Vaughan after the Raith Rovers star underwent surgery this week.

Vaughan’s operation to repair a ruptured hamstring has been deemed a success, and it is still anticipated he will be back in action some time in the latter half of the season.

A rehabilitation of around four months is expected with similar injuries.

And, despite the bitter disappointment of another frustrating lay-off for a player who has lost four years of his career to knee injuries, Collins has hailed Vaughan’s reaction to the latest setback.

Raith's Lewis Vaughan clutches his left leg after injuring his hamstring against Hamilton Accies.
Raith’s Lewis Vaughan clutches his left leg after injuring his hamstring against Hamilton Accies. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“You never know when they operate, sometimes it can be better or worse than they first expected,” Collins told Courier Sport.

“In this case, everything was as good as it possibly could have been. So that’s a positive sign.

“And, now, it’s just a case of getting on with the recovery.

“Lewis has impressed me, in terms of just how level-headed and accepting he’s been.

‘He’s got a target’

“You know, I think sometimes it can tip someone over the edge. But he’s been great.

“He’s been quite impressive, just in respect of not feeling sorry for himself.

“And I think the fact that he’s got a target and he knows that he can still impact this season is positive for everyone.”

The loss of Vaughan for a lengthy spell has been an undoubted blow for Raith but, generally speaking, their injury problems are easing.

Raith defender Callum Fordyce receives treatment for an ankle injury.
Callum Fordyce has missed the last nine weeks with an ankle injury. Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

After skipper Scott Brown made his comeback in last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Falkirk, Callum Fordyce is the latest to make a return.

The former Airdrie assistant-manager has been sidelined since damaging his ankle against his old club on the opening day of the league season.

However, he is in contention for an appearance away to Morton as Rovers look to gather momentum after their success in ending Falkirk’s 43-game unbeaten run and giving Collins his first victory.

Callum Fordyce has trained great,” explained Collins. “So he’ll come back into the squad, which is another big boost.

“And both Scott Brown and Fankaty Dabo have trained great and they’ll be much better for it as well.”

