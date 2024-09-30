EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Vaughan out until 2025 as Raith Rovers star told he needs surgery

Raith Rovers have been dealt a devastating blow after being told Lewis Vaughan needs surgery that will keep him out until next year.

The striker will undergo an operation on his damaged hamstring on Tuesday after scans last week revealed a rupture of the muscle.

The 28-year-old had to be substituted early in the 3-3 draw with Hamilton Accies and now faces a likely recovery period of around four months.

It is the latest in a list of luckless injury setbacks for Vaughan, who has bravely battled back from career-threatening knee injuries on four separate occasions.

Initial tests on his latest issue indicated the severity of the damage and specialists have since recommended going under the knife.

“Lewis is going to go and get operated on,” Raith manager Neill Collins explained to Courier Sport.

“The positive thing is the timescale shouldn’t be too bad. Hopefully he’ll be back in the New Year to play a part in this season.

“So, he’s not out for the season or anything like that. And we’re hoping he’ll be back for the last few months.

“It was one of those things, very unfortunate. It actually happened because the Hamilton player kicked him and his leg gave way.

“It’s a ‘separation’ of the muscle and it’s not the kind of injury you can do from running.

‘Fair share of bad luck’

“Lewis has had his fair share of bad luck, and this is an unfortunate one.

“But we’ll get it fixed and start his recovery. You never know with these things but the likelihood is you can return quicker if you get the operation.

“Everyone is different but I would say with the operation that four months is a good benchmark.”

On a more positive note, summer signing Callum Fordyce has returned to training after an ankle problem.

The former Airdrie player-assistant was injured in the opening Championship game of the season against his old club and has faced a lengthy rehabilitation.

But, after missing the last seven games, the 32-year-old could make himself available for a comeback away to Morton on Saturday.

“Callum was back training today, so that’s really positive for us,” added Collins.

“He’ll train for the rest of the week and, if everything is okay, he’ll come into contention for this weekend.”

Meanwhile, Raith have decided against any further transfer business as the loan window closes.

“Nothing is happening with the loan market,” said Collins. “But obviously the free-agent market is still available to us and we’ll keep an eye on that.”