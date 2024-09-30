EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Vaughan out until 2025 as Raith Rovers star told he needs surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Vaughan out until 2025 as Raith Rovers star told he needs surgery

The fans' favourite is expected to be sidelined for around 4 months with his hamstring injury.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan holds his head in his hands.
Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan is set for a lengthy spell out of action. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers have been dealt a devastating blow after being told Lewis Vaughan needs surgery that will keep him out until next year.

The striker will undergo an operation on his damaged hamstring on Tuesday after scans last week revealed a rupture of the muscle.

The 28-year-old had to be substituted early in the 3-3 draw with Hamilton Accies and now faces a likely recovery period of around four months.

It is the latest in a list of luckless injury setbacks for Vaughan, who has bravely battled back from career-threatening knee injuries on four separate occasions.

Initial tests on his latest issue indicated the severity of the damage and specialists have since recommended going under the knife.

Raith's Lewis Vaughan receives treatment as Jack Hamilton crouches down with his head in his hands.
Raith’s Lewis Vaughan (centre) receives treatment against Hamilton Accies. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“Lewis is going to go and get operated on,” Raith manager Neill Collins explained to Courier Sport.

“The positive thing is the timescale shouldn’t be too bad. Hopefully he’ll be back in the New Year to play a part in this season.

“So, he’s not out for the season or anything like that. And we’re hoping he’ll be back for the last few months.

“It was one of those things, very unfortunate. It actually happened because the Hamilton player kicked him and his leg gave way.

“It’s a ‘separation’ of the muscle and it’s not the kind of injury you can do from running.

‘Fair share of bad luck’

“Lewis has had his fair share of bad luck, and this is an unfortunate one.

“But we’ll get it fixed and start his recovery. You never know with these things but the likelihood is you can return quicker if you get the operation.

“Everyone is different but I would say with the operation that four months is a good benchmark.”

On a more positive note, summer signing Callum Fordyce has returned to training after an ankle problem.

The former Airdrie player-assistant was injured in the opening Championship game of the season against his old club and has faced a lengthy rehabilitation.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers against Inverness Caley Thistle as his team-mates surround him.
Lewis Vaughan finished last season as Raith’s top scorer with 19 goals. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But, after missing the last seven games, the 32-year-old could make himself available for a comeback away to Morton on Saturday.

“Callum was back training today, so that’s really positive for us,” added Collins.

“He’ll train for the rest of the week and, if everything is okay, he’ll come into contention for this weekend.”

Meanwhile, Raith have decided against any further transfer business as the loan window closes.

“Nothing is happening with the loan market,” said Collins. “But obviously the free-agent market is still available to us and we’ll keep an eye on that.”

More from Football

A smiling Fabian Caballero is mobbed by his Dundee FC team-mates as he celebrates his last-minute goal against Kilmarnock in October 2002.
Dundee icon Fabian Caballero: Scrapes, smiles and tragedy as Dens favourite remembered
Dundee United defender Ross Graham wheels away in delight
LEE WILKIE: Gutsy Ross Graham summed up Dundee United spirit at Kilmarnock
Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari: Inside St Johnstone manager target's philosophy, crisis management and approach to youth
Luke Graham
Dundee kid Luke Graham earns rave review despite defeat on Falkirk debut
Mo Sylla
Dundee star Mo Sylla released from hospital after anaphylactic shock
Kilmarnock's Fraser Murray (L) fouls Dundee United's Luca Stephenson, resulting in a penalty for the Tangerines at Rugby Park. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher backs BOTH big decisions in Dundee United's favour at…
Dundee United defender Ross Graham wheels away in delight
Why thrilling Dundee United finale was 'bittersweet' for penalty hero Ross Graham
Adam Legzdins
EXCLUSIVE: New role for Dundee keeper Adam Legzdins explained
4
Jack Hamilton slots home his match-winning penalty against Falkirk.
Jack Hamilton on the mental and physical battles of his match-winning penalty for Raith…
St Johnstone's Matt Smith.
St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith says new era will be a 'clean slate' but…

Conversation