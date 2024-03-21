Resilience and respect, why Raith Rovers hero Lewis Vaughan thoroughly deserved his testimonial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Resilience and respect, why Raith Rovers hero Lewis Vaughan thoroughly deserved his testimonial

The Stark's Park fans' favourite drew warm words of praise from many quarters ahead of his benefit match.

Lewis Vaughan warms up ahead of his own testimonial match between Raith Rovers and Hibernian.
Lewis Vaughan warms up ahead of his own testimonial match between Raith Rovers and Hibernian. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Resilient, courageous, determined and character were just some of the remarks used this week to describe Lewis Vaughan.

Ahead of the popular attacker’s testimonial against Hibernian on Wednesday night, Raith Rovers colleagues and former team-mates were asked to sum up Vaughan in one word.

Understandably, many fixed on the 28-year-old’s remarkable and successful battles to recover from four separate anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) ruptures.

One is often enough to prematurely end a player’s career, but Vaughan has definitely displayed incredible resilience, courage, determination and character to make his comeback each time.

The Raith Rovers and Hibernian players line up to give Lewis Vaughan a guard of honour.
Lewis Vaughan is given a guard of honour by the Raith Rovers and Hibernian players ahead of his testimonial match. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Stubborn and inspiring were other terms hung on the firm fans’ favourite given that luckless injury backstory.

Although it is difficult to overlook those knee problems when reviewing Vaughan’s 12 years as a Rovers player, they only serve to strengthen the bond he has built up at Stark’s Park over the years.

To see the former Raith management team of John McGlynn and Paul Smith in attendance on Wednesday night and Regan Hendry, who had driven up from Merseyside for the occasion, was just an indication of Vaughan’s place in people’s affections.

The fact the likes of David Marshall, Martin Boyle, Joe Newell and Jordan Obita lined up in the guard of honour before the match, despite not playing for Hibs on the night, was also a nice touch.

“I’m delighted with how it went,” said Vaughan of his testimonial. “The fans turned out in their numbers and the Hibs fans came across the bridge as well. It was an amazing night.

Vaughan: ‘A dream come true’

“I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it. It was a dream come true to be awarded with a testimonial.

“It was a bit emotional. I used to watch players like Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon at Easter Road and I can’t thank Hibs enough.

“And I was blown away by all the messages of support I got. It’s massively appreciated.”

Despite it being prominent in his narrative, Vaughan’s place as a Rovers hero is not down to his repeated knee trouble and his stubbornness in the face of adversity.

It is down to his skills with the ball at his feet, his eye for a killer pass, his ability to find pockets of space and knowing the way to the back of the net.

Lewis Vaugha meets young supporters after his testimonial match against Hibernian.
Lewis Vaughan is a firm fans’ favourite at Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

It is because of his 246 appearances for the club and his 86 goals to date – including that Scottish Cup hat-trick against Dunfermline – and his 13 seasons as a first-team player.

He may have been a boyhood Hibs supporter, but the Raith fans have every reason to see him as ‘one of our own’.

It is those performances over the years that elicited more words of praise this week from team-mates past and present: Wizard, baller, hero, leader.

Manager Ian Murray claimed ‘if anyone on this planet deserves a testimonial it is Lewis’ and there were many grounds for that sentiment.

Loyalty and commitment

These benefit matches are rarer than they used to be; players just do not stay as long at clubs in the modern era.

However, when they do, they deserve to be celebrated and thanked – for their loyalty, for their commitment, for the memories.

The other word that was used to describe Vaughan was respect, and it was definitely a feeling clearly in evidence at Stark’s Park on Wednesday night.

“It was Lewis’ night, it was fantastic,” said Murray. “It was a great turnout from the supporters and it shows how highly regarded he is not just within Raith Rovers Football Club but in the town and the community of Kirkcaldy.

Lewis Vaughan takes to the microphone to address the Raith Rovers fans at full-time following his testimonial against Hibs.
Lewis Vaughan addresses the Raith Rovers fans at full-time following his testimonial against Hibs. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“When you see guys coming back like John [McGlynn] and Paul Smith and Regan Hendry, and all the messages on social media, that’s what it’s all about.

“You make connections with people in any walk of life and the respect they have for Lewis is not just about being a football player, it’s more about him as a human being.

“Inside football, there’s a lot of respect for all players, at every level, for what they have achieved, and Lewis is a special case in that.”

More from Football

Alex Jakubiak has his eyes on the ball.
Dunfermline boss James McPake insists Alex Jakubiak is 'too good' for Championship if he…
Referee John Beaton points to the spot awarding Aberdeen a penalty.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone hold VAR meeting with Crawford Allan AND send video errors package…
Liverpool are set for a major shake-up, with Mark Burchill benefitting
Former Dundee and Dunfermline striker set for key role in Liverpool backroom revolution
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin.
Jim Goodwin out to 'make amends' to Dundee United fans as Tannadice boss delivers…
18
Dundee stars like Owen Beck, Curtis Main and Zach Robinson are currently sidelined.
Dundee injury list: Who is out and when are they back?
The Dundee United players celebrate on the pitch with the fans.
Dundee United wanted Liverpool after European Cup heroics against Rapid Vienna
Max Kucheriavyi and Connor Smith have learned an important lesson.
St Johnstone duo Max Kucheriavyi and Connor Smith took a 'bit of a huff'…
Raith Rovers hero Lewis Vaughan claps the fans at his testimonial against Hibs.
15 best pictures as Raith Rovers fans hail testimonial hero Lewis Vaughan against Hibs
Raith Rovers' Stark's Park stadium.
Raith Rovers hit out at Championship rivals Dundee United over title showdown tickets
Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
RAB DOUGLAS: Multi-club model can be good for Scottish football and what Dundee MUST…