Ian Murray hails ‘endearing’ Lewis Vaughan as Raith Rovers favourite prepares for testimonial clash with Hibernian

The Stark's Park hero is now in his 13th season with the Rovers first-team.

By Iain Collin
Lewis Vaughan leaps to celebrate scoring for Raith Rovers earlier in the season.
Raith Rovers favourite Lewis Vaughan will be honoured with a testimonial match against Hibernian.

Ian Murray has spoken in glowing terms of Lewis Vaughan as the Raith Rovers hero gets ready for his testimonial match against Hibernian.

The Easter Road outfit will provide the opposition on Wednesday night as almost 12 years in the Raith first-team is celebrated.

After coming through the ranks at Stark’s Park, the 28-year-old made his top-team debut as a raw 16-year-old in May 2012.

And, following more than 200 outings since, the fans’ favourite will have his status as the club’s longest-serving player officially recognised with a benefit match.

Raith's Lewis Vaughan grabs the arm of Hibs defender Lewis Miller as the pair challenge for the ball.
Lewis Vaughan in action for Raith Rovers when they faced Hibs in the Viaplay Cup earlier in the season.

The attacker would have had far more appearances for Rovers had it not been for the incredible misfortune of four separate lay-offs due to anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) ruptures.

However, those desperate lows have only strengthened the bond between Vaughan and Raith over the years and Murray is thrilled he is being honoured.

He said: “I’ve got so much admiration for Lewis and if there’s one player on this planet who deserves a testimonial it’s him.

“He has been through the absolute wringer, in terms of footballing injuries. It’s been absolutely incredible, to be honest.

“But the way he’s come back has been even more ridiculous.

Endearing

“He doesn’t look like a guy who has had those bad injuries. He doesn’t miss a day’s training, he doesn’t shirk tackles, he runs himself into the ground.

“He’s looking fit, fitter than I’ve ever seen him, and he’s still got that real quality.

“Of course, he’s had to adapt his game a little bit, because anybody who has had those four cruciate injuries is going to have to do that.

“But his appetite and hunger for the game is incredible. As a guy, he’s endearing to work with, because he just wants to play all the time.

“The way he’s bounced back from all he’s been through is a credit to himself and his family, and to the club as well.”

Lewis Vaughan has his eyes on the ball in action for Raith Rovers in season 2014-15.
Lewis Vaughan in action for Raith Rovers in season 2014-15.

Vaughan penned a new contract with Raith in January that ties him to the club until the summer of 2026.

Murray added: “It’s very much a mutual appreciation. I think Lewis knows that as well.

“He’s always mentioned the club sticking by him, and it’s really important we do that because injuries are no-one’s fault. It’s just part and parcel of football.

“The fans love him and we love him inside the dressing room and love working with him.

“And it looks like he loves playing for Raith.”

Grateful to Hibs

Vaughan grew up a Hibs supporter and Murray, the former Easter Road defender, is thankful the Raith player’s boyhood heroes have agreed to provide the opposition.

The Rovers boss, who will also feature at some point with assistant Colin Cameron, said: “Hopefully he’ll get a good turnout, and hopefully Hibs bring a few fans through as well.

“It’s a chance for us to get minutes into the legs of the players who haven’t played much lately and a few of the loan boys will come back.

“But, ultimately, it’s about Lewis on Wednesday evening.

“We’re really, really grateful for Hibs as well, that they’ve agreed to come over for the game, because it’s easy to say ‘no’.

Lewis Vaughan appears to be held back by Queen's Park skipper Dom Thomas as he tries to launch a Raith Rovers attack.
Lewis Vaughan could not help Raith Rovers find a way past Queen's Park at Hampden.

“It’s not often you get teams willing to do it mid-season.

“So, it’s set up for a really good night and I just hope we come through the game unscathed with no injuries.

“I might get on, for ten minutes maximum, but I’ll need to find myself a pair of football boots first!

“Micky [Cameron] will come on as well.

“The game will probably just pass us by really quickly. It’s alright long-distance – but short, sharp stuff, forget it!”

  • Tickets for Vaughan’s testimonial, kick-off 7.45pm on Wednesday, March 20, can be bought here.

