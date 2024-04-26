JIM SPENCE: Ross Docherty fitness concerns give Jim Goodwin a Dundee United Premiership dilemma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Ross Docherty fitness concerns give Jim Goodwin a Dundee United Premiership dilemma

The Courier columnist also reflects on a great few days for those who love headed goals.

Leading by example: Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty.
Leading by example: Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

Jim Goodwin’s concern over the fitness issues which have plagued Ross Docherty this season is a dilemma faced by many managers who have a player who brings great value to the team, but whose availability is regularly curtailed through injury.

Solid performers who struggle with fitness issues -hamstring, groin, and calf problems in Docherty’s case – are tough managerial challenges.

A fit Docherty is a great asset to United and I’d like to see him perform in the Premiership because I think he has the skills and combativeness to succeed there.

The quandary for the United boss though is one which all managers will be familiar with – balancing risk against reward.

Weighing the uncertainty of availability against the benefits of an undoubted asset when a player is fit is a gamble.

A manager requires some reasonable certainty of the regular levels of players’ fitness.

This is where sports science and physiotherapists departments earn their corn.

Ross Docherty celebrates a crucial goal against Ayr United earlier this season.
Ross Docherty celebrates a crucial goal against Ayr United earlier this season. Image: SNS

Some players are prone to certain injuries but with sound advice and correctly tailored personal exercise and fitness plans, they can hopefully adapt and overcome those persistent niggles.

As I said here last week the Premiership is an altogether more taxing physical playing environment than the Championship.

The constant demands on a body if unaddressed will guarantee physical breakdown.

With a proper close-season of rest and recuperation, and the correct fitness regime, hopefully next season will prove that a fit Docherty is a very valuable resource in the United midfield.

I’ve always been a fan of great headed goals.

This week I’ve seen two terrific efforts which will have whetted the appetite of those who appreciate the special skills involved in dispatching the ball with the napper.

Fans of a certain vintage of Dundee and United have watched real artists of the headed ball.

Alan Gilzean’s legendary ability to ghost into space and leap powerfully to plant the ball beyond goalies was honed in the dark blue and further refined at Spurs.

At Tannadice, striker Andy Gray and Paul Hegarty as a central defender, both perfected the art of dispatching the ball powerfully net-wards with the forehead.

I was reminded of those players in midweek with two exquisite nodded goals in the English Premier League.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s towering header against Liverpool was a classic old fashioned centre forward’s goal.

Rising unchallenged at the far post on Wednesday with an athletically powerful leap and an equally vigorous thrust of the head, he bulleted the ball home to badly damage Liverpool’s title hopes.

And the following night Kevin de Bruyne opened Manchester City’s account at Brighton with a perfectly weighted precision diving header, glancing only briefly to locate his target as he dived low to loop the ball over the keeper with perfect accuracy.

Amid medical concerns over heading the ball, it remains an essential weapon in the armoury of skilled practitioners of the art.

It also requires an exceptional level of bravery in putting the head where some would wince at putting their feet.

There’s a school of thought that would like heading banned.

I understand it but it would rob football of an essential component.

Conversation