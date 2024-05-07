Former Dundee United hero Jon Daly sacked just months after FAI Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee United hero Jon Daly sacked just months after FAI Cup glory

Daly was in charge of St Patrick's Athletic for a year.

By Alan Temple
Jon Daly during his time in charge of St Patrick's Athletic
Disappointed: Jon Daly was in the role for a year. Image: Shutterstock

Jon Daly has been dismissed as manager of St Patrick’s Athletic – just six months after leading the club to FAI Cup glory.

The former Dundee United hero was relieved of his duties following a 1-0 defeat against Sligo Rovers on Monday evening.

The result leaves the Saints in seventh spot in the League of Ireland standings, albeit only six points adrift of joint-second place Shamrock Rovers and Derry City.

Jon Daly shows off the FAI Cup following St Patrick's Athletic's triuimph
Jon Daly shows off his first managerial honour. Image: Shutterstock.

Daly, 41, succeeded Tim Clancy as boss at Richmond Park last May and proceeded to guide the club to a stunning 3-1 FAI Cup final win over Dublin rivals Bohemians in November.

The game was played in front of 43,881 fans at the Aviva Stadium, a new record for the competition.

However, a recent run of one win in six games saw his position deemed untenable.

St Pat’s chairman Garrett Kelleher said: “We would like to thank Jon for his time at the club, and in particular our FAI Cup success at The Aviva last November.

“We wish Jon the very best for the future.”

Jon Daly, as a Scottish Cup winner with Dundee United and FAI Cup winner with St Patrick's Athletic
Jon Daly, with Scottish and Irish showpiece trophies. Images: SNS / Shutterstock

Daly, who lifted the 2010 Scottish Cup with the Tangerines, has also enjoyed spells coaching with Hearts and Finnish outfit TPS Turku.  A fine playing career saw him turn out for the likes of Rangers, Hartlepool and Stockport Town.

