Former Dundee United hero Jon Daly sacked just months after FAI Cup glory

Jon Daly has been dismissed as manager of St Patrick’s Athletic – just six months after leading the club to FAI Cup glory.

The former Dundee United hero was relieved of his duties following a 1-0 defeat against Sligo Rovers on Monday evening.

The result leaves the Saints in seventh spot in the League of Ireland standings, albeit only six points adrift of joint-second place Shamrock Rovers and Derry City.

Daly, 41, succeeded Tim Clancy as boss at Richmond Park last May and proceeded to guide the club to a stunning 3-1 FAI Cup final win over Dublin rivals Bohemians in November.

The game was played in front of 43,881 fans at the Aviva Stadium, a new record for the competition.

However, a recent run of one win in six games saw his position deemed untenable.

St Pat’s chairman Garrett Kelleher said: “We would like to thank Jon for his time at the club, and in particular our FAI Cup success at The Aviva last November.

“We wish Jon the very best for the future.”

Daly, who lifted the 2010 Scottish Cup with the Tangerines, has also enjoyed spells coaching with Hearts and Finnish outfit TPS Turku. A fine playing career saw him turn out for the likes of Rangers, Hartlepool and Stockport Town.