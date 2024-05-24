Dundee United Dundee United women seal top-flight safety with comeback play-off win The Tangerines came from behind to beat Kilmarnock 2-1. By Sean Hamilton May 24 2024, 1:25pm May 24 2024, 1:25pm Share Dundee United women seal top-flight safety with comeback play-off win Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4990684/dundee-united-women-top-flight-safety-play-off-win/ Copy Link 0 comment Brodie Greenwood celebrates her winning goal for Dundee United women. Image: Richard Wiseman Dundee United women will spend a third successive season in the SWPL after beating Kilmarnock in the play-offs. After bossing the first half at the Falkirk Stadium, Suzy Shepherd’s Tangerines fell behind when Killie’s Abby Robinson curled a 20-yard effort past Megan Sidey. But after the break, United picked up where they left off and were level within 10 minutes. Dundee United women celebrate Georgie Robb’s equaliser. Image: Richard Wiseman Georgie Robb was the scorer, collecting Natasha Bruce’s lay-off before firing a long range strike past Kilmarnock keeper Ellie Currie. Then, with 20 minutes to go, Hearts loanee Brodie Greenwood was in place at the back post to notch her first ever United goal from Bruce’s assist. Match-winner Greenwood said: “I don’t score often so it makes it more special. “To do it tonight was just amazing. I’m just glad I managed to keep [United] up and keep them in the league.”
