Dundee United women tee up SWPL survival shootout despite Motherwell defeat: ‘We’ll be ready!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United women tee up SWPL survival shootout despite Motherwell defeat: ‘We’ll be ready!’

The visitors emerged 1-0 winners from the final home match at Foundation Park this season.

By Alan Temple
Natasha Bruce battles for possession for Dundee United
Natasha Bruce, No.6, takes possession for Dundee United. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson

Dundee United women lived to fight another day in the SWPL despite slipping to a 1-0 defeat against Motherwell on the final day of the regular season.

Suzy Shepherd’s side, who went in to Sunday’s contest one point ahead of rock-bottom Hamilton, owe a debt of gratitude to Montrose following the Mo’s 3-0 win at Accies.

It ensured United finished 11th and will now contest a one-off playoff on Thursday against Kilmarnock, the second-placed team in SWPL2, for a spot in next term’s top-flight.

That Falkirk Stadium showdown will be televised live on BBC Alba on Thursday night.

Dundee United's Leah Sidey whips in a delivery against Motherwel
Leah Sidey whips in a delivery against Motherwell. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson

Shepherd said: “We didn’t want to rely on Hamilton getting beat. We wanted to pick up points on Sunday and we have fallen short.

“But there were positives to take, especially in the second half, and considering it was our third game in a week; a lot of tired legs out there. The players showed character to keep going and pushing.

“I can definitely see improvement in the group every week, in and out of possession. We have a better shape defensively and we are asking the players to put a shift in – and they are giving us everything.”

A narrow defeat

The visitors claimed a deserved lead on the stroke of half-time when Brooke Nunn skipped past Natasha Bruce before delivering a dangerous cross.

Laura Berry beat United keeper Megan Sidey, who enjoyed an otherwise excellent afternoon between the sticks, to the ball and tapped into the empty net.

Motherwell grab the only goal of the game from close range
Motherwell grab the only goal of the game from close range. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson

However, any nerves in the Terrors’ ranks were eased with the news from Lanarkshire, with Hamilton already three-down to Montrose at the break.

United threatened to restore parity during a much-improved second half showing, with Morgan Steedman warming the palms of Emily Mutch from the edge of the box.

However, the scores ultimately remained unchanged at Foundation Park and New Douglas Park, leaving United to turn their attention to a winner-takes-all survival shootout.

Nicola Jamieson, having suffered a nasty head collision, joined Niamh Noble and Georgie Ross in being withdrawn with knocks and niggles.
Nicola Jamieson, having suffered a nasty head collision, joined Niamh Noble and Georgie Ross in being withdrawn with knocks and niggles. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson

Shepherd continued: “We’ll need to rest and recover and see how the injured players are; there are a few tired legs. But we’ll be in on Tuesday for analysis and to assess where we are. 

“And we’ll start prepping for Thursday night, hopefully with every player fit and well. We’ll do our homework and we’ll be ready.”

Smith injury mars defeat

Robyn Smith, pictured on a stretcher, left Foundation Park in an ambulance
Smith, pictured on a stretcher, left Foundation Park in an ambulance. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Of those knocks, by far the most concerning was the knee injury sustained by star forward Robyn Smith. United’s No.9 and vice-captain received treatment for 10 minutes in the second period before being taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Shepherd added: “Robyn went away in an ambulance so we’ll get an update. Hopefully, she is okay and it was more of a fright than anything. But we’ll know more soon.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton.
Glenn Middleton reveals family factor that made Dundee United title win extra poignant
5
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right) are both in need of new players. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United could be shopping in same market for summer…
58
Ross Docherty lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee United hammered his former club
Dundee United ace named 'most impactful' Championship player – and it's not Louis Moult…
3
Dundee United's Louis Moult is the Scottish Championship player of the year. Image: 3x1 Group
Louis Moult named Championship player of the year as Dundee United complete awards double
5
Jim Goodwin is the Scottish Championship manager of the year. Image: 3x1 Group
Dundee United's Jim Goodwin named Scottish Championship manager of the year
Sam McClelland, left, enjoys the celebration
Sam McClelland has taste for silverware after Dundee United loan stint
Craig Sibbald puts pen to paper for Dundee United
Craig Sibbald future 'never in question' as Dundee United ace signs new contract
7
Jim Goodwin doesn't have much margin for error left.
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin needs big signings to build Premiership-worthy spine at Dundee United…
Craig Sibbald acknowledges the Dundee United fans.
Craig Sibbald set to pen new Dundee United deal as Jim Goodwin prepares for…
Jeando Fuch's two-and-a-half year stint with the Posh has come to an end
Dundee United miss out on Jeando Fuchs windfall after Posh exit

Conversation