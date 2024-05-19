Popular Arbroath pub looking for new tenant as landlord calls time after five years

Owners of an Arbroath pub, the St Thomas Bar, are looking for a new tenant after the current landlord called time after five years.

Affectionately known by regulars as St Tam’s, the popular James Street pub is well known for hosting live music.

Current tenant Graham Whyte, who took on the pub five years ago, has worked tirelessly to build up his clientele after the devastating impact of coronavirus on the hospitality trade.

But now, at the age of 62, Graham is looking for a change and has announced he is to leave next month.

St Thomas Bar, Arbroath, looking for new landlord

He told The Courier he has loved his time at the helm of St Tam’s but the time is now right for a new challenge.

“I’ve been in the licenced trade all my days and it’s fair to say the last five years have been tough,” said Graham.

“Covid had such a massive impact on every aspect of our lives, hospitality and the pub trade was no exception.

“It’s taken a huge effort to build up the pub’s clientele in the three years since Covid but by think we’ve done that quite successfully.

“The public’s confidence in going out and being in a room full of people has returned but it was hard work getting there.

“At 62 many think I’m bowing out for good and retiring but that’s certainly not the case.

‘I’ve loved it at St Tams and made many friends here’

“The lease was up and it was a good time to take stock and look at some fresh options.

“I love it here in Arbroath and have many friends here.”

Johnny Booth from the pub’s owners, AKA Property Services, was quick to praise Graham for his time in charge of the pub.

“It’s what he knows and what he does best and given the tough years we’ve had Graham has worked wonders with St Thomas Bar.

“With the five-year lease up for renewal, Graham came to us explaining he wasn’t looking to dive into another similar term and we respect that.

“He has ensured the pub is on a good footing which makes it an excellent prospect for whoever comes in.

“The last thing we want to do is lose that good work that Graeme has put in so we are taking out time to find the right fit in terms of whoever takes over.

“We’ve had a lot of interest and now have a shortlist of about six potential parties wanting to take on St Tams.

“Whatever happens, we can assure regulars that St Thomas Bar will be remaining open as usual.”

Interested parties can contact AKA Property Services.