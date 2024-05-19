Popular Arbroath pub looking for new tenant as landlord calls time after five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Popular Arbroath pub looking for new tenant as landlord calls time after five years

A number of parties have already expressed an interest in taking on the St Thomas Bar.

By Neil Henderson
St Thomas Bar in Arbroath.
St Thomas Bar on Janes Street, Arbroath. Image: St Thomas Bar

Owners of an Arbroath pub, the St Thomas Bar, are looking for a new tenant after the current landlord called time after five years.

Affectionately known by regulars as St Tam’s, the popular James Street pub is well known for hosting live music.

Current tenant Graham Whyte, who took on the pub five years ago, has worked tirelessly to build up his clientele after the devastating impact of coronavirus on the hospitality trade.

Inside the pub.
Inside the Arbroath pub. Image: St Thomas Bar

But now, at the age of 62, Graham is looking for a change and has announced he is to leave next month.

St Thomas Bar, Arbroath, looking for new landlord

He told The Courier he has loved his time at the helm of St Tam’s but the time is now right for a new challenge.

“I’ve been in the licenced trade all my days and it’s fair to say the last five years have been tough,” said Graham.

“Covid had such a massive impact on every aspect of our lives, hospitality and the pub trade was no exception.

The pub is known by many in the town as St Tams.
The pub is known by many in the town as St Tams. Image: St Thomas Bar

“It’s taken a huge effort to build up the pub’s clientele in the three years since Covid but by think we’ve done that quite successfully.

“The public’s confidence in going out and being in a room full of people has returned but it was hard work getting there.

“At 62 many think I’m bowing out for good and retiring but that’s certainly not the case.

‘I’ve loved it at St Tams and made many friends here’

“The lease was up and it was a good time to take stock and look at some fresh options.

“I love it here in Arbroath and have many friends here.”

Johnny Booth from the pub’s owners, AKA Property Services, was quick to praise Graham for his time in charge of the pub.

“It’s what he knows and what he does best and given the tough years we’ve had Graham has worked wonders with St Thomas Bar.

The pub lease is up for renewal.
The pub lease is up for renewal. Image: St Thomas Bar

“With the five-year lease up for renewal, Graham came to us explaining he wasn’t looking to dive into another similar term and we respect that.

“He has ensured the pub is on a good footing which makes it an excellent prospect for whoever comes in.

“The last thing we want to do is lose that good work that Graeme has put in so we are taking out time to find the right fit in terms of whoever takes over.

“We’ve had a lot of interest and now have a shortlist of about six potential parties wanting to take on St Tams.

“Whatever happens, we can assure regulars that St Thomas Bar will be remaining open as usual.”

Interested parties can contact AKA Property Services.

Conversation