EXCLUSIVE: Richard Odada reaction to penalty nightmare revealed as Dundee United man left ‘devastated’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Richard Odada reaction to penalty nightmare revealed as Dundee United man left ‘devastated’

Odada was the first to hold his hands up after United dropped two points.

Wales is impeded by Odada in the box
Wales, no.24, following slight contact by Odada in the box. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Declan Gallagher is adamant Richard Odada will bounce back from the errant swipe that cost Dundee United two points against Kilmarnock.

The Kenya international entered the fray with 84 minutes on the clock, charged with beefing up the midfield and helping the Tangerines press home their 1-0 advantage.

However, Odada was a split-second off the pace when he attempted to lash a loose ball in the box to safety, instead making slight contact with the waspish Bobby Wales.

The offence was minor – akin to Marcus Fraser’s accidental rap on the heel of Kevin Holt that saw United awarded a spot-kick seven days prior – but enough for referee Steven McLean to give the penalty following a trip to the monitor.

Bruce Anderson fired a wonderful drive into the top-corner from 12 yards to secure a share of the spoils for the visitors.

Richard Odada was making just his eighth Premiership appearance
Odada was making just his eighth Premiership appearance. Image: SNS

Lifting the lid on the moments immediately following the full-time whistle, Gallagher revealed that Odada held up his hands in apology – but was met with no blame from his United teammates.

Gallagher: Odada is a great character

“He was devastated,” Gallagher told Courier Sport. “To be fair to the big man – and the character he is – he held his hands up in the changing room when we got back in. But all the boys got around him and told him not to worry about it.

“An incident like that went for us the previous week, and it went against us this time.

“It was a really hard game to come into during the last 10 minutes. You are trying to get up to speed straight away, having not played much football.

“I thought he was doing okay – playing himself into the game well – but these things can happen. None of the boys are going to be holding that against him or give him a hard time about one moment.

“Well, I might give him a hard time about it, but only because I enjoy winding him up!

“Richard is a great character in the changing room and will brush this off and continue to progress the way he has been since coming to the club.”

Bruce Anderson slams home the spot-kick
Bruce Anderson slams home the spot-kick. Image: SNS

Gallagher added: “We were all a wee bit deflated because we got so close to the end before conceding the penalty. But the previous week, a couple of penalties went for us. This week, it goes against us.

“These things happen in football, and we’ll pick ourselves up and be ready for the next game.”

‘We have our targets’

That next game is against Gallagher’s former club, Motherwell, and sees fourth-placed United travel to the side only two points behind them.

And despite some initial frustration – especially after the Terrors enjoyed by far the better of the contest against Killie – the Scotland international is keen to retain a sense of perspective following a fine start to the campaign.

Declan Gallagher salutes Dundee United fans.
Declan Gallagher salutes Dundee United fans. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock

He added: “We don’t look at this and think, “what a setback”. We have our targets and we’re still on course to meet them.

“Things are going well. I don’t think anyone would have expected us to be sitting in fourth spot at this point. It’s been a good season, and we just want to keep doing the right things and moving in the right direction.”

More from Dundee United

Sam Dalby appears to get a fist to the side of the face from O'Hara
Sam Dalby delivers verdict on 'punch' as Dundee United ace draws Arsenal parallel
Jim Goodwin cuts an annoyed figure on the touchline
4 Dundee United talking points: Will Ferry suspension date and why Sportscene’s Sevelj blackout…
Danny Armstrong's tackle, pictured, was not referred to the monitor.
Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United paid price for VAR 'media attention' as Tangerines boss…
Focus: Glenn Middleton is aiming to down Kilmarnock.
Glenn Middleton on Dundee United ‘rollercoaster’ as Tannadice flyer hails ‘stability’ and ‘togetherness’
Hazel Irvine received an honorary Doctor of Laws at St Andrews University. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Hazel Irvine on St Andrews student high jinx, golf and the 'real' Jim McLean…
Jack Walton fouls Toyosi Olusanya
SFA panel delivers verdict on huge VAR decisions in Dundee United vs St Mirren…
Simon Murray gets the better of Ross Graham. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee derby Scottish Cup clash picked for live TV as date for showdown revealed
Kevin Holt leads the United celebrations
Jim Goodwin spotlights Dundee United ace who has 'proved point' as doubters silenced
A beaming Sam Dalby with his prize
Sam Dalby named Premiership player of the month as Dundee United ace is hailed…
Danny Swanson celebrates Dundee United's Scottish Cup win
Danny Swanson reveals he almost quit Dundee United after A WEEK

Conversation