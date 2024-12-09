Another new Stirling drive-thru gets the go-ahead

It’s been a busy couple of weeks in the world of Stirling planning applications, so let’s get straight to the good stuff.

In the latest edition of Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the Stirling Council planning applications you need to know about, we’ve got proposals for new eateries galore, as well as a few interesting residential developments.

Another drive-thru has been approved for Borrowmeadow Road, next door to the Starbucks drive-thru branch we told you about back in September.

Read on to find out all about it – and much more across Stirlingshire.

Chickaros restaurant secures change of use permission

Chickaros has featured in Planning Ahead before, and now the fast food chain has secured approval for a change of use.

The Port Street premises (formerly Bub Tea) can officially operate as a Class 3 food and drink business.

Chickaros was also granted permission to install four extract grilles, paint the shopfront black, and install opaque and clear glazing.

The chain has 13 branches across the UK and serves everything from southern fried chicken to gourmet burgers.

Planning reference: 24/00410/FUL

New takeaway proposed for Murray Place

Elsewhere in Stirling city centre, the unit that once housed Subway on Murray Place could become a new hot food takeaway, if council permission is given.

The central space has been lying empty for close to two years.

According to the application paperwork, the new business would sell hot soups on the premises, as well as hot and cold drinks.

Planning reference: 24/00659/FUL

Doune takeaway given the green light

Innes Park industrial estate on Doune‘s Station Wynd will soon be home to a new eatery.

Stirling Council has approved a change-of-use request with conditions, meaning a hot food takeaway facility can now open there, in a former business unit.

The plans for the site suggests the cafe will be called Doune’s Snacks and Rolls.

A one-metre high flue and extractor fan will be fitted, but the internal layout is expected to remain virtually the same.

The proposed opening hours for the business are 7am to 3pm.

Planning reference: 24/00549/FUL

Back O’Hill bar conversion confirmed

In October, we reported that former Raploch pub Back O’ Hill could soon look entirely different.

Now, a request to renovate the Drip Road bar, turning it into physiotherapy treatment rooms, has been approved with conditions.

Before giving the go-head, planning officers highlighted a need for better accessibility for wheelchair users.

The applicant has now confirmed that a portable ramp will be available for customers who need it.

When finished, the clinic will have four private treatment rooms, a small exercise space and a reception area.

Planning reference: 24/00613/FUL

Cowie could get 5 new houses

Stirling Council has received an application for the building of five new houses near Cowie, as well as the associated facilities they would require, such as water drainage and driveways.

The plans suggest there would be three different property designs built, all with four bedrooms and four bathrooms each, and varying amounts of reception space.

The plot of land in question is sandwiched between two collections of existing buildings just west of Moss Road, which are mainly residential homes.

Two neighbours have officially objected to the plans, calling the number of houses “excessive and unacceptable”, and raising concerns about an increase in traffic and reduction in privacy for current residents.

Planning reference: 24/00670/FUL

Possible short-term let conversion in city centre

A former retail unit on Wellgreen Lane in Stirling city centre could be converted into an accessible two-bedroom home, intended to be used for short-term rentals.

If the proposals are allowed, the building would be fitted with a new door and five new windows.

Inside, the small flat would also have a shared living room and kitchen space, as well as an accessible shower room.

Planning reference: 24/00697/FUL

Causewayhead new home plan rejected

In Causewayhead, a request to change use of brownfield land near Stirling County Rugby Football Club from commercial to residential in order to build a new house has been denied.

The work would have included the demolition of existing buildings on the site.

Stirling Council said in its decision letter that “the proposals represent a high risk development in a flood risk area” and could not be approved.

Planning reference: 24/00366/PPP

Drive-thru approved for Borrowmeadow Road

Finally, here’s Stirling’s latest drive-thru update.

The council has approved a redesign for a previously green-lit drive-thru food and drink outlet on land east of 15 Borrowmeadow Road, where Starbucks is also planning to open a drive-thru.

The site is close to The Peak, as well as Forthbank Stadium, and both Springkerse industrial estate and Springkerse retail park.

Though the plans don’t explicitly state what the new business opening will be, eagle-eyed readers may have some guesses once they see the plans for the exterior of the building.

Planning reference: 24/00650/FUL

