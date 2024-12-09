Another new Stirling drive-thru gets the go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Another new Stirling drive-thru gets the go-ahead

There are updates on past applications and brand new proposals galore in the latest Stirling Planning Ahead.

By Alex Watson
Some Stirling locals may be excited to learn that another new drive-thru could soon be coming to the city. Image: kckate16/Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Some Stirling locals may be excited to learn that another new drive-thru could soon be coming to the city. Image: kckate16/Shutterstock/DC Thomson

It’s been a busy couple of weeks in the world of Stirling planning applications, so let’s get straight to the good stuff.

In the latest edition of Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the Stirling Council planning applications you need to know about, we’ve got proposals for new eateries galore, as well as a few interesting residential developments.

Another drive-thru has been approved for Borrowmeadow Road, next door to the Starbucks drive-thru branch we told you about back in September.

Read on to find out all about it – and much more across Stirlingshire.

Chickaros restaurant secures change of use permission

The plan for how fast food chain Chickaros will look when it opens on Port Street

Chickaros has featured in Planning Ahead before, and now the fast food chain has secured approval for a change of use.

The Port Street premises (formerly Bub Tea) can officially operate as a Class 3 food and drink business.

Chickaros was also granted permission to install four extract grilles, paint the shopfront black, and install opaque and clear glazing.

The chain has 13 branches across the UK and serves everything from southern fried chicken to gourmet burgers.

Planning reference: 24/00410/FUL

New takeaway proposed for Murray Place

The former Subway on Murray Place where a new food business could eventually open its doors. Image: Google Street View

Elsewhere in Stirling city centre, the unit that once housed Subway on Murray Place could become a new hot food takeaway, if council permission is given.

The central space has been lying empty for close to two years.

According to the application paperwork, the new business would sell hot soups on the premises, as well as hot and cold drinks.

Planning reference: 24/00659/FUL

Doune takeaway given the green light

Innes Park industrial estate in Doune. Image: Google Street View

Innes Park industrial estate on Doune‘s Station Wynd will soon be home to a new eatery.

Stirling Council has approved a change-of-use request with conditions, meaning a hot food takeaway facility can now open there, in a former business unit.

The plans for the site suggests the cafe will be called Doune’s Snacks and Rolls.

A one-metre high flue and extractor fan will be fitted, but the internal layout is expected to remain virtually the same.

The proposed opening hours for the business are 7am to 3pm.

Planning reference: 24/00549/FUL

Back O’Hill bar conversion confirmed

The updated plans for the new physio treatment centre take into account Stirling Council’s feedback

In October, we reported that former Raploch pub Back O’ Hill could soon look entirely different.

Now, a request to renovate the Drip Road bar, turning it into physiotherapy treatment rooms, has been approved with conditions.

Before giving the go-head, planning officers highlighted a need for better accessibility for wheelchair users.

The applicant has now confirmed that a portable ramp will be available for customers who need it.

When finished, the clinic will have four private treatment rooms, a small exercise space and a reception area.

Planning reference: 24/00613/FUL

Cowie could get 5 new houses

The interior design of one of the house types

Stirling Council has received an application for the building of five new houses near Cowie, as well as the associated facilities they would require, such as water drainage and driveways.

The plans suggest there would be three different property designs built, all with four bedrooms and four bathrooms each, and varying amounts of reception space.

The plot of land in question is sandwiched between two collections of existing buildings just west of Moss Road, which are mainly residential homes.

Two neighbours have officially objected to the plans, calling the number of houses “excessive and unacceptable”, and raising concerns about an increase in traffic and reduction in privacy for current residents.

Planning reference: 24/00670/FUL

Possible short-term let conversion in city centre

The building will get a complete facelift both outside and in

A former retail unit on Wellgreen Lane in Stirling city centre could be converted into an accessible two-bedroom home, intended to be used for short-term rentals.

If the proposals are allowed, the building would be fitted with a new door and five new windows.

Inside, the small flat would also have a shared living room and kitchen space, as well as an accessible shower room.

Planning reference: 24/00697/FUL

Causewayhead new home plan rejected

In Causewayhead, a request to change use of brownfield land near Stirling County Rugby Football Club from commercial to residential in order to build a new house has been denied.

The work would have included the demolition of existing buildings on the site.

Stirling Council said in its decision letter that “the proposals represent a high risk development in a flood risk area” and could not be approved.

Planning reference: 24/00366/PPP

Drive-thru approved for Borrowmeadow Road

The plans aren’t explicit about what the drive-thru will be if and when it opens

Finally, here’s Stirling’s latest drive-thru update.

The council has approved a redesign for a previously green-lit drive-thru food and drink outlet on land east of 15 Borrowmeadow Road, where Starbucks is also planning to open a drive-thru.

The site is close to The Peak, as well as Forthbank Stadium, and both Springkerse industrial estate and Springkerse retail park.

Though the plans don’t explicitly state what the new business opening will be, eagle-eyed readers may have some guesses once they see the plans for the exterior of the building.

Planning reference: 24/00650/FUL

You can see the plans here:

Chickaros change of use approved

New Murray Place takeaway

Doune takeaway given green light

Raploch pub to become physio treatment rooms

5 new houses proposed in Cowie

Possible short-term let conversion

Causewayhead house refused

Drive-thru redesign okayed

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Police outside Ancrum Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police target flat in Dundee multi drugs raid
woman injured in disturbance
Woman taken to hospital after Stobswell 'disturbance'
Dundee City Council leader (second from left) is given a tour of the James Thomson House with (L-R) Vicky Aitchison, Robertson Construction's design manager, Councillor Steven Rome, and Kevin Dickson, Robertson Construction's regional managing director. Image: Paul Reid.
VIDEO: Drone footage shows progress on £26m Dundee Waterfront offices
A selfie of Craig Smith.
Perth man launches gaming and hobby shop after leaving behind 20-year energy career
Paul Stewart, Dundee Sheriff Court
Angus paedophile lorry driver jailed for 'appalling series of sexual offences'
Dundee Dental School
Dundee University dental school merger paused after principal's abrupt exit
Crowds gathered in the town square in Aberfeldy for Hogmanay.
Warning over future of Aberfeldy Hogmanay Festival if major sponsors don't step in
Aurimas Zabiela and Adomas Kirdulis
Fife chef and accomplice caught in Hilltown cannabis handover
Police at Clatto Country Park in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Body found in Dundee park as police cordon off scene
General view of St Margaret's Home in Dundee
Former Dundee care home could be turned into student flats
2

Conversation