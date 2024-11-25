Re-roofing at Dunblane Hydro hotel given the go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Re-roofing at Dunblane Hydro hotel given the go-ahead

The roof of the hotel's modern Stirling Wing extension is in serious need of upgrading.

The approved work at Dunblane Hydro must now get underway within the next three years. Image: Steve Lindridge/PA Archive/PA Images
By Alex Watson

New signage, new offices and new homes – there are lots of exciting proposals on the table for Stirling and its surroundings at the moment.

In the latest edition of Planning Ahead, we take a closer look at some of the most interesting Stirling Council planning applications.

This time, it looks like the Dunblane Hydro hotel could soon undergo some serious renovations, after its request to re-roof its Stirling Wing was approved.

More on that later – first, see what else is currently being considered.

New city centre dental practice

A look at what the dental practice could eventually look like, both outside and in

Baker Street Dental Care hopes to open its doors in the heart of Stirling, but first needs planning permission to fit out the vacant unit at 37 Baker Street.

Previously Baker Street Properties and Investment, the shopfront’s windows have been boarded up and used for advertising for well over a decade now.

If the new dentist’s plans are given the go-ahead, those windows will be uncovered, allowing light to shine into a waiting room.

The plans for the practice’s interior also include two dental surgery rooms where patients will be seen, a staff room and a sterilisation room.

Planning reference: 24/00693/LBC

9 new Riverside offices approved

The business units will all have space for car parking outside

Stirling’s Abbey Road will soon be home to nine new Class 4 business units, designed for either office or light industry use, after they were green-lit with conditions by the council.

Each unit will have its own bathroom facilities, as well as a kitchen sink and space for parking outside.

A shared recycling area is also incorporated into the plans.

Given the nearby homes, concerns were raised about a possible increase in both noise and traffic as a result of the new units, but Stirling Council and other relevant authorities said they were satisfied neither would prove to be an issue.

Planning reference: 23/00474/FUL

5 farm steading conversions and 2 new homes near Balfron

Existing farm buildings will be converted into residential properties if plans are approved

An application has been submitted seeking approval to erect two new homes and convert five existing stone farm buildings into residential accommodation at Blairmore Farm near Balfron Station.

The project would also involve the creation of a new access road, as well as driveways and landscaping for each house.

Planning reference: 24/00691/FUL

Home near The Spring House in Dunblane approved

Some of the plans for the proposed new home

The residents of The Spring House on the outskirts of Dunblane will soon have some new neighbours at the nearby water tank site, where approval with conditions has been given to build a house.

The property looks set to have four bedrooms across two storeys, several reception rooms, a double garage and an outdoor terrace.

Some written objections submitted by members of the public raised concerns about the building’s impact on the surrounding landscape, but it was determined that the area is a brownfield site that cannot be otherwise restored, and no nearby trees will be felled.

Planning reference: 24/00356/FUL

New door and window for Barnton Street Barbers

Things won’t look very different outside Barnton Street Barbers, even if the changes are okayed

Barnton Street Barbers is asking for permission to replace its shop window and door.

The building housing the popular barber shop is C-listed, so its new single-glazed display window and double-glazed door must remain in keeping with its character.

Should the council say yes, the business’s existing eye-catching signage will remain in place, even after the window replacement.

Planning reference: 24/00703/LBC

Fresh new look for Fresh ‘N’ Clean

The current Fresh ‘N’ Clean signage, which its owners are hoping to upgrade

Just along the road, still on Barnton Street, Fresh ‘N’ Clean laundry and dry cleaners is also seeking approval for a new window and door, as well as a brand new sign.

If it all goes ahead, the existing white signage with green text will be replaced with a more minimalist, dark grey design.

Planning references: 24/00705/LBC and 24/00706/ADV

Dunblane Hydro re-roofing gets the thumbs-up

The plans for the Hydro’s new roof may not look too exciting, but the work would make a big difference

Dunblane Hydro hotel, operated by Hilton company DoubleTree, has had its late-summer request to carry out works on the roof of its Stirling Wing approved.

Though the main hotel building itself is B-listed, the Stirling Wing is a non-original modern extension with a flat roof that now requires upgrading due to wear and tear.

As well as improving the roof’s insulation, two cold water storage tanks will be removed when the work is carried out, and car park lighting will be replaced.

Stirling Council’s written decision specifies that the development must begin within three years of consent being granted.

Planning references: 24/00533/FUL and 24/00534/LBC

You can see the plans here:

New Baker Street dental practice

Riverside offices approved

Balfron Station new homes and conversions

New Dunblane house approved

Barnton Street Barbers window and door replacement

Fresh ‘N’ Clean laundry renovations

Dunblane Hydro re-roofing plan approved

Conversation