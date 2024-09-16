More late-night fireworks disturb locals and ‘terrify’ dogs near Dunblane Hydro

Dunblane residents have been “disturbed” by late-night fireworks for the second time in six weeks.

Locals reported hearing the fireworks at around 3pm and after 11pm on Sunday (September 15).

They were set off by wedding guests during a private event at the Dunblane Hydro Hotel.

In Facebook group Dunblane Network & Community, many locals backed the idea of a firework ban and called for more advance warning of fireworks being set off.

Others reported having “terrified” dogs and being “distressed”.

Alan Robertson posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Could you ask your guests to avoid setting off fireworks late on a Sunday night? Some of us have work in the morning!”

Another resident described the incident as “unacceptable”.

They said: “This is a case of disrespecting your neighbours. This happened recently with an apology afterwards, however nothing has obviously been done to stop this.”

Last month, residents were woken at 1am on August 9 by fireworks “not approved” by the Hydro.

The law states that fireworks can be used by the general public between 6pm and 11pm, excluding November 5 and New Year’s Eve.

Hydro ‘apologise for the disturbance’

Councillor Robin Kleinman told The Courier that the fact no advance notification was given to members of the public was “unacceptable”.

He said: “In addition to the noise disturbance fireworks also terrify young children and domestic pets.

“This is the second such reported incident in the last two months and the Dunblane Hotel should not be allowing the unlawful use of fireworks in their grounds.

“I will be seeking assurance from the hotel that there is no repeat incident in the future.”

Councillor Thomas Heald told The Courier he was “very disappointed” to hear about the disturbance.

He commented: “I have been in contact with the council and hotel management to see what more can be done to prevent this from happening again.”

Councillor Alasdair Tollemache also reported the issue and is looking to support ways to tackle it.

A spokesperson for Hilton, which runs the Dunblane Hydro, said: “We apologise for the disturbance caused by fireworks set off by guests during a private event at our hotel.

“The use of fireworks is strictly prohibited on our property, and the police were alerted promptly when the incident occurred. We continue to work closely with them to address the situation.”

Police Scotland confirmed it had received reports of fireworks being set off during a function at Dunblane Hydro Hotel.

A spokesperson told The Courier that the incident was dealt with by hotel management and that there is no police investigation taking place.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we received complaints about fireworks being let off within the grounds of Dunblane Hydro.

“It is against the law to let off fireworks after 11pm outside of Bonfire Night and Hogmanay.

“We are liaising with both the hotel and Police Scotland, who enforce this particular law, regarding the incident.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook