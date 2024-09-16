More late-night fireworks disturb locals and ‘terrify’ dogs near Dunblane Hydro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

More late-night fireworks disturb locals and ‘terrify’ dogs near Dunblane Hydro

Many residents backed the idea of a firework ban and called for more advance warning of fireworks being set off.

By Isla Glen
The entrance of the Dunblane Hydro Hotel, where fireworks have distrubed Dunblane residents for the second time in six weeks. Image: Google Maps
The entrance of the Dunblane Hydro Hotel, where fireworks have distrubed Dunblane residents for the second time in six weeks. Image: Google Maps

Dunblane residents have been “disturbed” by late-night fireworks for the second time in six weeks.

Locals reported hearing the fireworks at around 3pm and after 11pm on Sunday (September 15).

They were set off by wedding guests during a private event at the Dunblane Hydro Hotel.

In Facebook group Dunblane Network & Community, many locals backed the idea of a firework ban and called for more advance warning of fireworks being set off.

Others reported having “terrified” dogs and being “distressed”.

Alan Robertson posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Could you ask your guests to avoid setting off fireworks late on a Sunday night? Some of us have work in the morning!”

Dunblane Hydro Hotel, where the fireworks were set off. Image: Steve Lindridge/PA Archive/PA Images

Another resident described the incident as “unacceptable”.

They said: “This is a case of disrespecting your neighbours. This happened recently with an apology afterwards, however nothing has obviously been done to stop this.”

Last month, residents were woken at 1am on August 9 by fireworks “not approved” by the Hydro.

The law states that fireworks can be used by the general public between 6pm and 11pm, excluding November 5 and New Year’s Eve.

Hydro ‘apologise for the disturbance’

Councillor Robin Kleinman told The Courier that the fact no advance notification was given to members of the public was “unacceptable”.

He said: “In addition to the noise disturbance fireworks also terrify young children and domestic pets.

“This is the second such reported incident in the last two months and the Dunblane Hotel should not be allowing the unlawful use of fireworks in their grounds.

“I will be seeking assurance from the hotel that there is no repeat incident in the future.”

Councillor Thomas Heald told The Courier he was “very disappointed” to hear about the disturbance.

He commented: “I have been in contact with the council and hotel management to see what more can be done to prevent this from happening again.”

Councillor Alasdair Tollemache also reported the issue and is looking to support ways to tackle it.

Councillor Thomas Heald

A spokesperson for Hilton, which runs the Dunblane Hydro, said: “We apologise for the disturbance caused by fireworks set off by guests during a private event at our hotel.

“The use of fireworks is strictly prohibited on our property, and the police were alerted promptly when the incident occurred. We continue to work closely with them to address the situation.”

Police Scotland confirmed it had received reports of fireworks being set off during a function at Dunblane Hydro Hotel.

A spokesperson told The Courier that the incident was dealt with by hotel management and that there is no police investigation taking place.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we received complaints about fireworks being let off within the grounds of Dunblane Hydro.

“It is against the law to let off fireworks after 11pm outside of Bonfire Night and Hogmanay.

“We are liaising with both the hotel and Police Scotland, who enforce this particular law, regarding the incident.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

A sign for Pitlochry on the A9
Person airlifted to hospital and man charged after crash on A9 near Pitlochry
A person was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Meadowside in Dundee. Image: Supplied
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Dundee city centre car collision
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Cash machine crook and drug dealer, 50
Pride celebrations in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
All you need to know about Stirling Pride 2024 - including timings and weather
Arbroath hardware store to close
Arbroath hardware shop to close in 'huge loss for town'
Glasgow High Court exterior
Perth binman who 'got sex education from watching porn' raped teen in woods
The Borrowmeadow Road Starbucks may eventually look something like this if planning permission is approved. Image: Pierre de la Mare/Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Second Starbucks drive-thru one step closer for Stirling
Fife councillor Judy Hamilton and Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Ian Campbell, chairman of Kirkcaldy foodbank, preparing deliveries for service users.
Kirkcaldy Foodbank faces temporary closure as bid to buy premises fails
Dundee independence march
How Tayside and Fife voted in Scottish independence referendum vote 10 years ago
Adam Watt, Olivia Watt and Gemma Lindsay enjoying the sun at Broughty Ferry earlier this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 22°C in Dundee as summer weather returns

Conversation