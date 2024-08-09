Dunblane hotel apologises after residents woken by ‘not approved’ fireworks at 1am

A Dunblane hotel has apologised after fireworks woke residents in the early hours of Friday morning.

Fireworks were set off from Dunblane Hydro at around 1am.

The hotel admits that these were “not approved”.

Comments regarding the late-night display have been shared online.

On Facebook group Dunblane Network, one person said: “What idiots were letting fireworks off over Bogside at 1am this morning?

“There are young children and pets sleeping, plus adults being woken up by the ‘5th of November’ fireworks display in bloody August.”

One resident said: “It seemed to me it must have been set off by mistake as surely at 1am people are more considerate of their neighbours.

“It gave us such an unnecessary fright. As a person who lives with PTSD I can tell you it was quite upsetting until I realised what it was.”

Another said: “Woken by a (load) of fireworks going off around Holme Hill area. So inconsiderate for those with young kids and animals.”

According to government rules, fireworks can be used by the general public between 6pm and 11pm.

Fireworks can only be used after these times on November 5 and New Year’s Eve.

Dunblane councillors disappointed by Hydro fireworks

Councillor Thomas Heald said he had been contacted by a “number of residents”.

‘He added: ’It is clear that this has been incredibly disruptive noise pollution, not least for local pets.

“I am very disappointed that people seem to have disregard for the legislation which came into effect in June of last year.’’

Cllr Alasdair Tollemache said: “Local residents have contacted me to raise concerns about being disturbed around 1am.

“I have spoken to the Hydro and they are checking the matter,I have also forwarded a complaint on behalf of a resident to Stirling Council.

“I await a response from the Hydro.”

Cllr Robin Kleinman said: “The Hydro should ensure that their guests comply with legislation passed by Hollyrood last year restricting the use of fireworks on public and private land.”

Hilton, which owns the Dunblane Hydro, said in a statement: “Fireworks were set off by departing guests following a private event at the hotel last night.

“This was not approved by the hotel, and we strictly prohibit the use of fireworks on our property.

“We apologise for the disturbance to the local community.”

Stirling Council has been approached for comment.