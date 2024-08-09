Dunblane hotel apologises after residents woken by ‘not approved’ fireworks at 1am

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Dunblane hotel apologises after residents woken by ‘not approved’ fireworks at 1am

"So inconsiderate for those with young kids and animals."

By Ben MacDonald
Dunblane Hydro
Fireworks were set off at the Dunblane Hydro on Friday morning. Image: Steve Lindridge/PA Archive/PA Images

A Dunblane hotel has apologised after fireworks woke residents in the early hours of Friday morning.

Fireworks were set off from Dunblane Hydro at around 1am.

The hotel admits that these were “not approved”.

Comments regarding the late-night display have been shared online.

On Facebook group Dunblane Network, one person said: “What idiots were letting fireworks off over Bogside at 1am this morning?

“There are young children and pets sleeping, plus adults being woken up by the ‘5th of November’ fireworks display in bloody August.”

One resident said: “It seemed to me it must have been set off by mistake as surely at 1am people are more considerate of their neighbours.

“It gave us such an unnecessary fright. As a person who lives with PTSD I can tell you it was quite upsetting until I realised what it was.”

Another said: “Woken by a (load) of fireworks going off around Holme Hill area. So inconsiderate for those with young kids and animals.”

According to government rules, fireworks can be used by the general public between 6pm and 11pm.

Fireworks can only be used after these times on November 5 and New Year’s Eve.

Dunblane councillors disappointed by Hydro fireworks

Councillor Thomas Heald said he had been contacted by a “number of residents”.

‘He added: ’It is clear that this has been incredibly disruptive noise pollution, not least for local pets.

“I am very disappointed that people seem to have disregard for the legislation which came into effect in June of last year.’’

Cllr Heald has received complaints from residents. Image: Councillor Thomas Heald, Dunblane and Bridge of Allan/Facebook

Cllr Alasdair Tollemache said: “Local residents have contacted me to raise concerns about being disturbed around 1am.

“I have spoken to the Hydro and they are checking the matter,I have also forwarded a complaint on behalf of a resident to Stirling Council.

“I await a response from the Hydro.”

Cllr Robin Kleinman said: “The Hydro should ensure that their guests comply with legislation passed by Hollyrood last year restricting the use of fireworks on public and private land.”

Hilton, which owns the Dunblane Hydro, said in a statement: “Fireworks were set off by departing guests following a private event at the hotel last night.

“This was not approved by the hotel, and we strictly prohibit the use of fireworks on our property.

“We apologise for the disturbance to the local community.”

Stirling Council has been approached for comment.

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — GP receptionists 'like Border Force' and fuelled up for fraud
Robbie McIntosh.
Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh parole bid re-scheduled despite victim travelling to attend hearing
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Readers react to Dundee stadium decision delay as council seeks further details
Frank Smith next to black bags of rubbish
Perthshire councillor fills 100 bags as roadside rubbish runs to kitchen sink
Police at the former Royal Hotel Blairgowrie. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Locals 'flabbergasted' at £600k cannabis farm in disused Blairgowrie hotel
Councillor John Alexander. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
John Alexander to stand down as Dundee City Council leader
10
Brian Leishman wearing red Labour rosette
Perth councillor steps down, prompting second by-election
The Westfield plan is for farmland on the western edge of Forfar. Image: Supplied
Rival developers join forces in plan for around 300 new Forfar homes
James Sneddon
Kinross-shire OAP claims he was 'trying to hurt himself' with stash of child abuse…
B919 in Mawcarse.
Woman, 59, remains in hospital 3 weeks after Kinross-shire crash

Conversation