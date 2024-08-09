The Forth Valley Food Guy’s insider guide to the best scran in and around Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

The Forth Valley Food Guy’s insider guide to the best scran in and around Stirling

From authentic Indian dishes to the best fish and chips you'll ever have, here are a local blogger's top foodie tips.

Hungry? You will be after reading this expert guide to food in and around Stirling. Image: DC Thomson
Hungry? You will be after reading this expert guide to food in and around Stirling. Image: DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

When an anonymous food blogger started reviewing restaurants, cafes and takeaways in and around Stirling, locals were intrigued.

Since launching in 2021, the Forth Valley Food Guy (TFVFG) has amassed some 14,000 Facebook followers, keeping fans entertained with his witty, down-to-earth and detailed dinner descriptions.

While he continues to keep his true identity secret in order to fly under the radar when reviewing, we do know he worked in Stirling for at least 10 years, and has a deep knowledge of the city and surrounding area.

So, we asked TFVFG to tell us about his favourite places to eat out or order in.

But he’s not just about the food – when not researching or writing his reviews, the blogger can be found making the most of beautiful nearby nature spots.

“It is easy to forget just how beautiful the Stirling area is and the land it covers,” he says.

“There are so many stunning places – Bracklinn Falls, The Devil’s Pulpit, Dumyat, just to name a few.

Bracklinn Falls in Callander
Bracklinn Falls in Callander. Image: Robert Harding Video/Shutterstock

“After a feast in Stirling, we like to take the family and our crazy, energetic Romanian rescue dog a wee trip.

“Our places of choice are Callander or Loch Lomond. Callander is the home of the Bracklinn Falls.

“When visiting Loch Lomond, we head to Luss and do the trek from there. To be so close to the water and experience the views along the way is spectacular.

“We love it, the doggo loves it, and we also burn off some calories along the way – the kids and dog are shattered afterwards.”

Where should you be eating in Stirling, according to a food blogging expert? Here are The Forth Valley Food Guy‘s top local picks.

Om’s Indian Delight, Dumbarton Road, Stirling city centre

Dishes served at Om’s Indian Delight are some of the most authentic in the Forth Valley, according to TFVFG. Image: The Forth Valley Food Guy

Om’s is a must-try – their Indian dishes are the most authentic, fresh, high quality and consistent in the Forth Valley,” says TFVFG.

“This restaurant is a true top-rater, with great service, an immaculate venue, and stunning food at reasonable prices; it really has it all.

“My top recommendation is the Chicken 65.”

Bruno’s Take Away, Main Street, Bannockburn

Hidden gem” Bruno’s is next on the list.

“The best pizza you will ever have in the Forth Valley – if you have not tried it, get that on the urgent to-do list and thank me later,” raves the blogger.

“Fresh, amazing dough, homemade sauce, high-end ingredients and toppings.

“They also offer a ‘dough it yourself’ pizza kit, which you can prepare and cook at home – a great family fun night in.

“My top recommendation here is the meatball feast pizza.”

Ally’s Curry Palace, The Square, Fallin

This was the first establishment to be awarded “hidden gem status” by The Forth Valley Food Guy – eateries must score nine or more out of 10 to get it – and he is now a regular customer.

Ally’s is exceptional,” he says, “They have a dedicated quality-control checker every night, and every dish is checked.

The Forth Valley Food Guy Taste of India Box served at Ally's Curry Palace
The Forth Valley Food Guy Taste Of India Box – surely the greatest honour for any food blogger. Image: Ally’s Curry Palace

“They refused to drop the quality to keep the pricing, increasing price accordingly. Any true foodie respects that, and is happy to pay a little more for the same top quality dishes.

“They have a huge range on the menu, from curries to street food-style dishes, and even a dessert section.

“My top recommendation is The Forth Valley Food Guy Taste Of India Box, of course…”

Sian Cottage, Alloa Road, Clackmannan

Clackmannan’s Sian Cottage‘s takeaway food is as good as or even better than cuisine served at many sit-in-only Chinese restaurants, according to TFVFG.

“This venue is a not-so-hidden gem, seeing as folk travel to get a collection from here,” he says.

“Their flavours are on another level, and the dishes are all cooked clean – with little to no grease – fresh, and to order.

“My top tip is order in advance. This place is rightly bouncing most nights, especially at weekends. And my top recommendation is their beef curry.”

The Allanwater Cafe, Henderson Street, Bridge Of Allan

Beloved chippy Allanwater Cafe in Bridge of Allan. Image: Google Street View

“I would say with confidence, this is the best chippy I have ever been to,” the blogger reveals.

“Its location is also great, situated in a vibrant wee town which is also stunning. When we plan an Allanwater visit, we make a wee day of it, with the most exciting part being the chippy tea.

“My top recommendation is the fish supper.”

Read more

12 of the best restaurants in Stirling

More from Food & Drink

Sign reading "Curly Coo" (left) and two pints of beer (right).
10 of the best pubs in Stirling
Hayley Wilkes has announced that The WeeCOOK Kitchen near Carnoustie will be closing in October. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
WeeCOOK restaurant closing its doors in Carnoustie - but the pies won't stop
Robert Graham with a bottle of Gold Top Milk at the family Dairy in Bridge of Allan near Stirling.
The story of Graham's Family Dairy - and why we all love Gold Top…
Restaurant sign reading "Allan Park" (Left) and pitta bread with chips and halloumi (right).
12 of the best restaurants in Stirling
There are several places in Dundee where you can enjoy lunch for under £10, including Gallery 48. Image: Gallery 48.
6 places in Dundee to get lunch for under £10
2
Some of the dishes Cat Thomson enjoyed on her review of Gracie's Broughty Ferry, including Return of the Mac macaroni and cheese. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Did brunch menu deliver on decadence at Broughty Ferry cafe?
4
Calum Harvie and wife Louise Harvie with a 'plot 22' sign made by one of Louise's Bell Baxter High School pupils for their allotment at Elmwood College Allotments in Cupar.
Digging into the 'good life' of Fife and Dundee allotment holders
Fife food and drink rising star Olly Gilmour is a senior bartender at the Fairmont St Andrews at 22. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
22-year-old 'drinks nerd' Olly on bartending at luxury St Andrews hotel
There is so much seafood to try in St Andrews. Where will you visit first? Image: The Seafood Ristorante.
6 restaurants in St Andrews to visit for the best seafood
Francisco Martins, stepson of award-winning chef Dean Banks, has been serving customers in the St Andrews seafood shack. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Why new St Andrews seafood shack serving lobster rolls is so popular

Conversation