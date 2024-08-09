The Forth Valley Food Guy’s insider guide to the best scran in and around Stirling

When an anonymous food blogger started reviewing restaurants, cafes and takeaways in and around Stirling, locals were intrigued.

Since launching in 2021, the Forth Valley Food Guy (TFVFG) has amassed some 14,000 Facebook followers, keeping fans entertained with his witty, down-to-earth and detailed dinner descriptions.

While he continues to keep his true identity secret in order to fly under the radar when reviewing, we do know he worked in Stirling for at least 10 years, and has a deep knowledge of the city and surrounding area.

So, we asked TFVFG to tell us about his favourite places to eat out or order in.

But he’s not just about the food – when not researching or writing his reviews, the blogger can be found making the most of beautiful nearby nature spots.

“It is easy to forget just how beautiful the Stirling area is and the land it covers,” he says.

“There are so many stunning places – Bracklinn Falls, The Devil’s Pulpit, Dumyat, just to name a few.

“After a feast in Stirling, we like to take the family and our crazy, energetic Romanian rescue dog a wee trip.

“Our places of choice are Callander or Loch Lomond. Callander is the home of the Bracklinn Falls.

“When visiting Loch Lomond, we head to Luss and do the trek from there. To be so close to the water and experience the views along the way is spectacular.

“We love it, the doggo loves it, and we also burn off some calories along the way – the kids and dog are shattered afterwards.”

Where should you be eating in Stirling, according to a food blogging expert? Here are The Forth Valley Food Guy‘s top local picks.

Om’s Indian Delight, Dumbarton Road, Stirling city centre

“Om’s is a must-try – their Indian dishes are the most authentic, fresh, high quality and consistent in the Forth Valley,” says TFVFG.

“This restaurant is a true top-rater, with great service, an immaculate venue, and stunning food at reasonable prices; it really has it all.

“My top recommendation is the Chicken 65.”

Bruno’s Take Away, Main Street, Bannockburn

“Hidden gem” Bruno’s is next on the list.

“The best pizza you will ever have in the Forth Valley – if you have not tried it, get that on the urgent to-do list and thank me later,” raves the blogger.

“Fresh, amazing dough, homemade sauce, high-end ingredients and toppings.

“They also offer a ‘dough it yourself’ pizza kit, which you can prepare and cook at home – a great family fun night in.

“My top recommendation here is the meatball feast pizza.”

Ally’s Curry Palace, The Square, Fallin

This was the first establishment to be awarded “hidden gem status” by The Forth Valley Food Guy – eateries must score nine or more out of 10 to get it – and he is now a regular customer.

“Ally’s is exceptional,” he says, “They have a dedicated quality-control checker every night, and every dish is checked.

“They refused to drop the quality to keep the pricing, increasing price accordingly. Any true foodie respects that, and is happy to pay a little more for the same top quality dishes.

“They have a huge range on the menu, from curries to street food-style dishes, and even a dessert section.

“My top recommendation is The Forth Valley Food Guy Taste Of India Box, of course…”

Sian Cottage, Alloa Road, Clackmannan

Clackmannan’s Sian Cottage‘s takeaway food is as good as or even better than cuisine served at many sit-in-only Chinese restaurants, according to TFVFG.

“This venue is a not-so-hidden gem, seeing as folk travel to get a collection from here,” he says.

“Their flavours are on another level, and the dishes are all cooked clean – with little to no grease – fresh, and to order.

“My top tip is order in advance. This place is rightly bouncing most nights, especially at weekends. And my top recommendation is their beef curry.”

The Allanwater Cafe, Henderson Street, Bridge Of Allan

“I would say with confidence, this is the best chippy I have ever been to,” the blogger reveals.

“Its location is also great, situated in a vibrant wee town which is also stunning. When we plan an Allanwater visit, we make a wee day of it, with the most exciting part being the chippy tea.

“My top recommendation is the fish supper.”

Read more

12 of the best restaurants in Stirling