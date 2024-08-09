Locals ‘flabbergasted’ at £600k cannabis farm in disused Blairgowrie hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Locals ‘flabbergasted’ at £600k cannabis farm in disused Blairgowrie hotel

Police descended on the former Royal Hotel building on Thursday night.

By James Simpson
Police at the former Royal Hotel Blairgowrie. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police at the former Royal Hotel Blairgowrie. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Residents in Blairgowrie say they are “flabbergasted” after a £600,000 cannabis farm was found inside a disused hotel.

At least six police units descended the former Royal Hotel on Allan Street on Thursday night.

Inside, officers found about 1,000 cannabis plants.

It was one of three cannabis cultivations found in Dundee and Blairgowrie after tip-offs from members of the public.

The hotel shut in 2020 and locals say it has remained closed since.

The Royal Hotel has been shut since 2020.

Clodagh Norton, who owns the nearby gallery, shop and wellness centre Alba Bella in Blairgowrie, told The Courier: “I’m absolutely flabbergasted at the discovery.

“You don’t expect this in a small town.

“Before closing it was such a popular hotel with locals as well as tourists who would use the shops.”

One woman who lives nearby says she has seen lights on in the hotel in recent weeks.

Six police vehicles descend on Blairgowrie hotel after cannabis find

She said: “It was a great hotel and recently we did wonder if folk had been living in there, as we’d seen lights on inside in the mornings.”

She says she saw six police vans on Allan Street just after 10pm on Thursday.

She added: “The car park at the side of the hotel is generally used by local businesses and they’ve been told they might need to move their cars later.

“I’m assuming that’s so they can remove evidence.”

Police remain at the building. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Another local said: “The police are guarding the building from several points.

“I’ve heard this cultivation may have been covering a few floors inside – that’s what people are saying.”

Police say an investigation into the discovery is continuing.

