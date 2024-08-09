Locals ‘flabbergasted’ at £600k cannabis farm in disused Blairgowrie hotel

Residents in Blairgowrie say they are “flabbergasted” after a £600,000 cannabis farm was found inside a disused hotel.

At least six police units descended the former Royal Hotel on Allan Street on Thursday night.

Inside, officers found about 1,000 cannabis plants.

It was one of three cannabis cultivations found in Dundee and Blairgowrie after tip-offs from members of the public.

The hotel shut in 2020 and locals say it has remained closed since.

Clodagh Norton, who owns the nearby gallery, shop and wellness centre Alba Bella in Blairgowrie, told The Courier: “I’m absolutely flabbergasted at the discovery.

“You don’t expect this in a small town.

“Before closing it was such a popular hotel with locals as well as tourists who would use the shops.”

One woman who lives nearby says she has seen lights on in the hotel in recent weeks.

Six police vehicles descend on Blairgowrie hotel after cannabis find

She said: “It was a great hotel and recently we did wonder if folk had been living in there, as we’d seen lights on inside in the mornings.”

She says she saw six police vans on Allan Street just after 10pm on Thursday.

She added: “The car park at the side of the hotel is generally used by local businesses and they’ve been told they might need to move their cars later.

“I’m assuming that’s so they can remove evidence.”

Another local said: “The police are guarding the building from several points.

“I’ve heard this cultivation may have been covering a few floors inside – that’s what people are saying.”

Police say an investigation into the discovery is continuing.