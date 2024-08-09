£1.26 million of cannabis found at three properties in Dundee and Blairgowrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

£1.26 million of cannabis found at three properties in Dundee and Blairgowrie

A man, 27, has been charged in connection with one of the finds.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Man charged after cannabis factory discovery in Dundee
Police at the unit at the Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate following the discovery of a cannabis farm. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Cannabis worth £1.26 million has been found at three properties in Dundee and Blairgowrie.

A man has been charged in connection with drugs found at a house in Dundee with an investigation continuing into two other cannabis farms.

The 27-year-old was arrested after about 300 cannabis plants worth £180,000 were found at a house on Ledmore Terrace in the Gowrie Park area on Thursday.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday, charged with drugs offences.

Police outside a home in Ledmore Terrace, Gowrie Park, Dundee
A police car outside the property on Ledmore Terrace. Image: DC Thomson

It comes after about 800 cannabis plants – worth an estimated £480,000 – were found in an industrial unit on Nobel Road at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate on Wednesday.

And on Thursday, police discovered about 1,000 cannabis plants worth about £600,000 inside a derelict property on Allan Street in Blairgowrie.

Inquiries into both these finds are continuing.

Detective Sergeant David Feeney said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to disrupting the cultivation and sale of illegal substances.

Police on Allan Street, Blairgowrie, after the discovery of a cannabis farm. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“Officers are removing drugs from communities right across Scotland day in, day out and information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.

“I would specifically ask anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour in and around buildings that aren’t frequently occupied, such as people coming and going at unusual times, or has concerns regarding drug productions and crime in their area, to report this so we can investigate.”

Those with concerns should report them to Police Scotland via 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More from Dundee

Councillor John Alexander. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
BREAKING: John Alexander to stand down as Dundee City Council leader
East End Campus - ENTRANCE Plans approved for Dundees new community campus East End Community Campus. Image: Holmes Miller
Head teacher role paying £110k a year advertised for new Dundee super school
Dundee Sheriff Court
Brazen thief smashed into Dundee homes to steal jewellery
Street cleaning will also be suspended during the strike. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee residents told 'don't put your bins out' during 8 days of strikes
3
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling bin strikes: All you need to know including dates and…
5
marc Gautier
Former soldier's 'scum' hate crime at Palestine rally in Dundee
Fyffe Street car set on fire
Dundee woman 'terrified in own home' after car set on fire
Robbie McIntosh.
Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh to go before parole board today
12
Vasco da Gama cruise ship docked in Dundee.
Vasco da Gama: Look on board latest cruise ship to visit Dundee
Police outside a home in Ledmore Terrace, Gowrie Park, Dundee
Man, 27, arrested after report of cannabis cultivation on quiet Dundee street

Conversation