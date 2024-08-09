£1.26 million of cannabis found at three properties in Dundee and Blairgowrie

Cannabis worth £1.26 million has been found at three properties in Dundee and Blairgowrie.

A man has been charged in connection with drugs found at a house in Dundee with an investigation continuing into two other cannabis farms.

The 27-year-old was arrested after about 300 cannabis plants worth £180,000 were found at a house on Ledmore Terrace in the Gowrie Park area on Thursday.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday, charged with drugs offences.

It comes after about 800 cannabis plants – worth an estimated £480,000 – were found in an industrial unit on Nobel Road at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate on Wednesday.

And on Thursday, police discovered about 1,000 cannabis plants worth about £600,000 inside a derelict property on Allan Street in Blairgowrie.

Inquiries into both these finds are continuing.

Detective Sergeant David Feeney said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to disrupting the cultivation and sale of illegal substances.

“Officers are removing drugs from communities right across Scotland day in, day out and information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.

“I would specifically ask anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour in and around buildings that aren’t frequently occupied, such as people coming and going at unusual times, or has concerns regarding drug productions and crime in their area, to report this so we can investigate.”

Those with concerns should report them to Police Scotland via 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.