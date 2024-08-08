Dundee Man, 27, arrested after report of cannabis cultivation on quiet Dundee street Police remain outside the property. By Andrew Robson, James Simpson and Stephen Eighteen August 8 2024, 5:54pm August 8 2024, 5:54pm Share Man, 27, arrested after report of cannabis cultivation on quiet Dundee street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5054822/gowrie-park-ledmore-terrace-cananbis-cultivation-arrest/ Copy Link 0 comment A police car outside the property in Ledmore Terrace, Gowrie Park. Image: DC Thomson A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a cannabis cultivation was reported in a quiet residential street in Dundee. Police were called to a detached home in Ledmore Terrace in Gowrie Park just before 10.30am on Thursday. Officers remained outside the property on Thursday evening. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.25am on Thursday, 8 August, 2024, we received a report of a cannabis cultivation at a property on Ledmore Terrace, Dundee. “A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection. “Officers remain in attendance and enquiries are at an early stage.” A witness reported seeing police activity at around 2.40pm. They told The Courier: “At least three vehicles entered the cul-de-sac and plain-clothed officers in lanyards got out. “There’s been a sustained police presence since. “They keep checking the fuse box.”
