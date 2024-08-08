Man, 27, arrested after report of cannabis cultivation on quiet Dundee street

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a cannabis cultivation was reported in a quiet residential street in Dundee.

Police were called to a detached home in Ledmore Terrace in Gowrie Park just before 10.30am on Thursday.

Officers remained outside the property on Thursday evening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.25am on Thursday, 8 August, 2024, we received a report of a cannabis cultivation at a property on Ledmore Terrace, Dundee.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection.

“Officers remain in attendance and enquiries are at an early stage.”

A witness reported seeing police activity at around 2.40pm.

They told The Courier: “At least three vehicles entered the cul-de-sac and plain-clothed officers in lanyards got out.

“There’s been a sustained police presence since.

“They keep checking the fuse box.”