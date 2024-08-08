Cannabis farm found at Dundee industrial unit as police guard site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Cannabis farm found at Dundee industrial unit as police guard site

Officers remain outside the building at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate.

By James Simpson
Police units outside the industrial unit at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police units outside the industrial unit at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A cannabis farm has been discovered inside a Dundee industrial unit.

Police have been guarding the site at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate on Nobel Road since 11am on Wednesday.

It is claimed a workman found the cannabis farm when he entered the building before alerting police.

Several police cars and vans have been parked outside the unit along with a police “emergency equipment” vehicle.

Officers from CID are also at the scene.

A source told The Courier: “A workie went to the unit yesterday and discovered the cultivation.

Police officers at the unit on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The unit is to let. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“It was apparently substantial, and they called the cops.”

One man who works nearby said: “It was mental, the place was hoaching with police (on Wednesday).

“There were six police vans and two cars here. Police were interviewing folk from nearby businesses.”

He added he had heard the drugs were worth a substantial amount of money, though police have yet to confirm a value.

Another man who saw the police presence on Wednesday said: “Police have been guarding the building.

Police have been at the unit since Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
An officer at the rear of the building. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“There were two police cars parked at either side of the grounds on Wednesday night and a cop on foot at the back.

“There was a trailer inside the unit which had ‘police emergency equipment’ written on the side.

“The unit and the grounds appear to be available to let or to buy.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.05am on Wednesday, we received a report of a cannabis cultivation at a premises on Nobel Road, Dundee.

“Officers remain in attendance and inquiries are at an early stage.”

