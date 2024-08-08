Cannabis farm found at Dundee industrial unit as police guard site

A cannabis farm has been discovered inside a Dundee industrial unit.

Police have been guarding the site at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate on Nobel Road since 11am on Wednesday.

It is claimed a workman found the cannabis farm when he entered the building before alerting police.

Several police cars and vans have been parked outside the unit along with a police “emergency equipment” vehicle.

Officers from CID are also at the scene.

A source told The Courier: “A workie went to the unit yesterday and discovered the cultivation.

“It was apparently substantial, and they called the cops.”

One man who works nearby said: “It was mental, the place was hoaching with police (on Wednesday).

“There were six police vans and two cars here. Police were interviewing folk from nearby businesses.”

He added he had heard the drugs were worth a substantial amount of money, though police have yet to confirm a value.

Another man who saw the police presence on Wednesday said: “Police have been guarding the building.

“There were two police cars parked at either side of the grounds on Wednesday night and a cop on foot at the back.

“There was a trailer inside the unit which had ‘police emergency equipment’ written on the side.

“The unit and the grounds appear to be available to let or to buy.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.05am on Wednesday, we received a report of a cannabis cultivation at a premises on Nobel Road, Dundee.

“Officers remain in attendance and inquiries are at an early stage.”