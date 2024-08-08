Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Stirling minorities ‘scared to use public transport’ amid fear of England riot overspill

Far-right threats across the UK have scared Muslims and other minorities in Stirling, but hope of solidarity remains.

Firefighters tending to a burning police car on the streets of Hartlepool on July 31, following violent disorder in the city. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA
Firefighters tending to a burning police car on the streets of Hartlepool on July 31, following violent disorder in the city. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA
By Alex Watson

Muslims and other minorities in Stirling fear far-right terrorism in England will soon spill into Scotland.

Some are too scared to use public transport, while others are worried about sending their children to school next week, as tensions grow south of the border.

Nuzhat Uthmani, a University of Stirling lecturer, is among those who have stopped using buses and trains amid rumours that far-right groups are organising to meet in cities and towns across Scotland.

“We’ve seen many incidents of people being abused on the bus or on the train – somebody shouting at you because of your ethnicity, or whatever other reason,” said Nuzhat.

“And those particular spaces are not policed. So at a time of heightened tension, I don’t want to put myself in that position.’”

The primary school teacher and education specialist said many Muslim women are worried about being targeted after reports of acid attacks and hijabs being pulled off in England.

But, regardless of gender or age, she said most members of Scotland’s minority communities are worried.

“The fear exists for a number of reasons: physical harm;  mislabelling; being involved in something that you weren’t planning to be because something kicks off. You don’t want to be in that environment,” she added.

Riot police in Rotherham near Sheffield, where far-right rioters targeted a hotel housing asylum seekers at the weekend. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Hundreds of arrests have been made in connections to the riots. Several individuals have already appeared in court, which Nuzhat is pleased to see.

“It’s positive to see the criminal justice system working,” she said.

On Wednesday, thousands of anti-racism protestors came out to demonstrate in cities and towns that have previously seen horrific far-right violence.

Meanwhile, police in Dundee say they are “monitoring community tensions” as an anti-racism group plans a protest in the city.

‘I’m glad my parents aren’t here to see this’

Nuzhat – whose dad moved to Liverpool in 1969, joined by her mum in 1975 – grew up having regular conversations about racial discrimination in the UK.

“We teach about all those times,” she said.

“To now see the same images – almost exactly the same images of graffiti, fighting, the words being used…”

“I haven’t seen the P-word used for ages. And, then, before you know it, it’s there and you’ve got little kids shouting it.

“My parents aren’t here anymore, and I have to say in a sense I’m glad.

“That generation will be hugely triggered by what’s happening now.”

First Minister John Swinney has urged the public to avoid ‘unhelpful speculation’ and sharing rumours online. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Now, Muslim communities are left wondering how long this situation is going to go on.

Though Nuzhat understands the authorities’ call for Scottish people not to share rumours about the riots online, she says it is inevitable.

“There are those who want to attack, and there are also those who are trying to keep safe. So, everyone is sharing those messages,” she said.

“And it doesn’t help that there’s really no governance for online platforms.”

‘Values of harmony and solidarity define Stirling’

On Tuesday, a Stirling North councillor called for “cool heads” after a stabbing in the city sparked a wave of online misinformation, fuelled by far-right figure Tommy Robinson.

“Thankfully the people of Stirling can see through his [Robinson’s] destructive attempts to divide people,” said Councillor Jim Thomson.

“I believe I speak on behalf of all our residents when I say his attitudes are not those of the people of Stirling.”

Far-right activist, Tommy Robinson, who's real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.
Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. Image: DC Thomson

Chairman of the Stirling Islamic Centre, Shahid Hamid, agreed, saying: “While we are aware of the distressing reports of violence and harmful rhetoric circulating, we have not received any specific incidents of this nature reported to our mosque.

“We are confident that the people of Stirling will continue to uphold the values of harmony and solidarity that define our town.

‘As a nation I believe there is widespread rejection and disgust at the racism and extremism we have seen elsewhere over recent days’ – Stirling Council leader Chris Kane

“We remain committed to working alongside all our neighbours to ensure that Stirling remains a place where everyone feels safe and valued.”

Stirling Council leader Chris Kane added: “I have been in close contact with senior Police Scotland officers throughout the last week, and have every confidence in their readiness to deal with any issues as they arise.

“Violent disorder has no place on our streets, and must not be tolerated. As a nation I believe there is widespread rejection and disgust at the racism and extremism we have seen elsewhere over recent days.”

‘Schools need to step up and address violence’

Nonetheless, some parents, including Nuzhat, are concerned for the safety of their children.

“Even though nothing has actually happened in Scotland, it’s so close and we’re waiting for that kind of spillover to potentially take place.”

Nuzhat, who is also involved in the Scottish Government’s anti-racism and education programme, feels it is vital for schools to address the riots.

“I think schools need to step up really quickly and have some kind of plan in place,” the teacher said.

“Even if our children haven’t been involved, they’re seeing it, they’re hearing it. There’ll be those that will be horrified and really scared. They want reassurance.

“And the parents, especially, of minority communities want reassurance that when they send their child to school next week, they’re going to be safe.”

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Stirling councillor suspended for 'intimidating and aggressive' behaviour towards female colleague
Damage caused in the latest Lunan Bay incident. Image: Lunan Bay Communities Partnership
Partying teens blamed for trashing Lunan Bay in latest summer incident
Bins in Angus may go unemptied.
Advice issued to Angus residents as bin strikes set to cause major disruption
Riot police have raided a home on Albert Street in Dunblane. Image: Frazer Plank
Riot police in raid on Dunblane home
B996 at Glenfarg.
Man, 32, charged after crash in Kinross-shire
Royal Scots Dragoon Guards sign
Sheriff slams former soldier for 'wicked, cruel, cowardly' stamp attack on woman in Dundee
Police units outside the industrial unit at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Cannabis farm found at Dundee industrial unit as police guard site
Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd
Fife Baby Reindeer writer reveals he's been shouted at in street over controversial Netflix…
Derek Lamond
Predator raped girl and tried to rape another in Fife attacks
Glengarry Road, Perth.
9-year-old boy kicked by unknown man in Perth

Conversation