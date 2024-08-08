Muslims and other minorities in Stirling fear far-right terrorism in England will soon spill into Scotland.

Some are too scared to use public transport, while others are worried about sending their children to school next week, as tensions grow south of the border.

Nuzhat Uthmani, a University of Stirling lecturer, is among those who have stopped using buses and trains amid rumours that far-right groups are organising to meet in cities and towns across Scotland.

“We’ve seen many incidents of people being abused on the bus or on the train – somebody shouting at you because of your ethnicity, or whatever other reason,” said Nuzhat.

“And those particular spaces are not policed. So at a time of heightened tension, I don’t want to put myself in that position.’”

The primary school teacher and education specialist said many Muslim women are worried about being targeted after reports of acid attacks and hijabs being pulled off in England.

But, regardless of gender or age, she said most members of Scotland’s minority communities are worried.

“The fear exists for a number of reasons: physical harm; mislabelling; being involved in something that you weren’t planning to be because something kicks off. You don’t want to be in that environment,” she added.

Hundreds of arrests have been made in connections to the riots. Several individuals have already appeared in court, which Nuzhat is pleased to see.

“It’s positive to see the criminal justice system working,” she said.

On Wednesday, thousands of anti-racism protestors came out to demonstrate in cities and towns that have previously seen horrific far-right violence.

Meanwhile, police in Dundee say they are “monitoring community tensions” as an anti-racism group plans a protest in the city.

‘I’m glad my parents aren’t here to see this’

Nuzhat – whose dad moved to Liverpool in 1969, joined by her mum in 1975 – grew up having regular conversations about racial discrimination in the UK.

“We teach about all those times,” she said.

“To now see the same images – almost exactly the same images of graffiti, fighting, the words being used…”

“I haven’t seen the P-word used for ages. And, then, before you know it, it’s there and you’ve got little kids shouting it.

“My parents aren’t here anymore, and I have to say in a sense I’m glad.

“That generation will be hugely triggered by what’s happening now.”

Now, Muslim communities are left wondering how long this situation is going to go on.

Though Nuzhat understands the authorities’ call for Scottish people not to share rumours about the riots online, she says it is inevitable.

“There are those who want to attack, and there are also those who are trying to keep safe. So, everyone is sharing those messages,” she said.

“And it doesn’t help that there’s really no governance for online platforms.”

‘Values of harmony and solidarity define Stirling’

On Tuesday, a Stirling North councillor called for “cool heads” after a stabbing in the city sparked a wave of online misinformation, fuelled by far-right figure Tommy Robinson.

“Thankfully the people of Stirling can see through his [Robinson’s] destructive attempts to divide people,” said Councillor Jim Thomson.

“I believe I speak on behalf of all our residents when I say his attitudes are not those of the people of Stirling.”

Chairman of the Stirling Islamic Centre, Shahid Hamid, agreed, saying: “While we are aware of the distressing reports of violence and harmful rhetoric circulating, we have not received any specific incidents of this nature reported to our mosque.

“We are confident that the people of Stirling will continue to uphold the values of harmony and solidarity that define our town.

‘As a nation I believe there is widespread rejection and disgust at the racism and extremism we have seen elsewhere over recent days’ – Stirling Council leader Chris Kane

“We remain committed to working alongside all our neighbours to ensure that Stirling remains a place where everyone feels safe and valued.”

Stirling Council leader Chris Kane added: “I have been in close contact with senior Police Scotland officers throughout the last week, and have every confidence in their readiness to deal with any issues as they arise.

“Violent disorder has no place on our streets, and must not be tolerated. As a nation I believe there is widespread rejection and disgust at the racism and extremism we have seen elsewhere over recent days.”

‘Schools need to step up and address violence’

Nonetheless, some parents, including Nuzhat, are concerned for the safety of their children.

“Even though nothing has actually happened in Scotland, it’s so close and we’re waiting for that kind of spillover to potentially take place.”

Nuzhat, who is also involved in the Scottish Government’s anti-racism and education programme, feels it is vital for schools to address the riots.

“I think schools need to step up really quickly and have some kind of plan in place,” the teacher said.

“Even if our children haven’t been involved, they’re seeing it, they’re hearing it. There’ll be those that will be horrified and really scared. They want reassurance.

“And the parents, especially, of minority communities want reassurance that when they send their child to school next week, they’re going to be safe.”