John Swinney urges public to avoid ‘unhelpful speculation’ after woman ‘stabbed’ in Stirling

John Swinney has urged the public to avoid “unhelpful speculation” after a 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed in Stirling.

The first minister took to social media as he said the reported attack was an “isolated incident” with no wider threat.

A 29-year-old man was arrested by police and later charged following the alleged knifing on King Street, just after 8.20pm on Saturday.

The woman was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be treated for a stab wound.

Her injuries were described as non-life threatening.

‘Serious incident’

Mr Swinney said: “This is a serious incident and my thoughts are with the victim.

“This is an isolated incident and I have been advised there is no wider threat to the public.

“I would encourage everyone to refrain from unhelpful speculation on social media.”

Police have described the alleged attacker as a white man who is local to the Stirling area.

It comes in a week where riots have broken out across England and Northern Ireland after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport.

Police Scotland said it has been “monitoring” the violent protests elsewhere in the UK, but said there are no indications they will spread to Scotland.

The first minister said: “This is important advice.

“The scenes of violence in some communities in other parts of the UK will cause anxiety here.

“It is the role of Police Scotland to make sure everyone here is safe and – as importantly – feels safe.”

Responding to the alleged attack in Stirling, a police spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a woman in Stirling.

“The 29-year-old is currently in police custody.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”