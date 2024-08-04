John Swinney urges public to avoid ‘unhelpful speculation’ after woman ‘stabbed’ in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney urges public to avoid ‘unhelpful speculation’ after woman ‘stabbed’ in Stirling

The first minister said the alleged knife attack was an ‘isolated incident’.

By Justin Bowie
First Minister John Swinney. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
First Minister John Swinney. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

John Swinney has urged the public to avoid “unhelpful speculation” after a 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed in Stirling.

The first minister took to social media as he said the reported attack was an “isolated incident” with no wider threat.

A 29-year-old man was arrested by police and later charged following the alleged knifing on King Street, just after 8.20pm on Saturday.

The woman was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be treated for a stab wound.

Her injuries were described as non-life threatening.

‘Serious incident’

Mr Swinney said: “This is a serious incident and my thoughts are with the victim.

“This is an isolated incident and I have been advised there is no wider threat to the public.

“I would encourage everyone to refrain from unhelpful speculation on social media.”

King Street in Stirling.
The incident happened on Stirling’s King Street. Image: Google Street View.

Police have described the alleged attacker as a white man who is local to the Stirling area.

It comes in a week where riots have broken out across England and Northern Ireland after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport.

Police Scotland said it has been “monitoring” the violent protests elsewhere in the UK, but said there are no indications they will spread to Scotland.

The first minister said: “This is important advice.

“The scenes of violence in some communities in other parts of the UK will cause anxiety here.

“It is the role of Police Scotland to make sure everyone here is safe and – as importantly – feels safe.”

Responding to the alleged attack in Stirling, a police spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a woman in Stirling.

“The 29-year-old is currently in police custody.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

