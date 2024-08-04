Man, 29, arrested over ‘stabbing’ of woman, 21, in Stirling city centre

A 29-year-old man has been arrested following the alleged stabbing of a 21-year-old woman in Stirling.

The incident happened on King Street, just after 8.20pm on Saturday.

The woman was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment to a stab wound.

Her injury is described as non-life-threatening.

The 29-year-old man is currently in police custody.

Police have described him as a white man who is local to the Stirling area.

In a previous appeal, Police Scotland urged members of the public not to add speculation online following the incident.

The force says “Inquiries are ongoing”.

No one else was injured during the incident.