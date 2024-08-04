Crews battle blaze at former Cupar bathroom shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Crews battle blaze at former Cupar bathroom shop

Two appliances were at the scene for more than an hour.

By Kieran Webster
The fire on East Burnside in Cupar.
The fire happened on East Burnside in Cupar. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

Emergency services spent more than an hour tackling a derelict shop fire in Cupar.

Fire crews were called to the scene on East Burnside just after 9.10pm on Saturday.

Footage shared online showed flames inside the former Bathroom Studio store.

Two appliances were used to tackle the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire service left the scene just before 10.30pm.

It is unknown if the fire is being treated as deliberate.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We attended to a derelict building fire at East Burnside in Cupar.

“Two appliances from Cupar attended.

“They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“The initial call came in at 9.13pm and crews left the scene at 10.28pm.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More from Fife

The Lammas Market will take place in St Andrews
St Andrews Lammas Market: Full details including dates, attractions and road closures
Silverburn Park events and operations manager James Young has spoken out about bus stop cuts
Fife bus cuts 'a real blow' for Silverburn Park's 600 daily visitors
Police raid in Blairgowrie
Pair accused of Perthshire 'slavery' to stand trial later this year
Our photographer captured the vibrant energy and joyful atmosphere of the Inverkeithing Highland Games, a day brimming with fun, tradition, and community spirit! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Inverkeithing Highland Games: Best pictures as thousands enjoy biggest-ever event
Castle Road in Rosyth.
Man, 25, charged after Rosyth police chase ends in crash
Stacy Lewis.
Women's Open golf at St Andrews: Full details including tickets, road closures and entertainment
Michael Neilson took knives to work on several occasions. Image: Shutterstock
Fife care worker who took knives to work and said he'd 'stab' another driver…
Aaron Kyle
Fife thug broke singer’s nose at Cowdenbeath pub
Christopher McIntosh
Dundee driver sentenced for 'fumbling' with 15-year-old behind wheel of Fife bus
Cars are reversing out of Dalgety Bay recycling centre.
'Madness' as drivers without booking forced to reverse out of empty Fife recycling centre
6

Conversation