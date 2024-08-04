Crews battle blaze at former Cupar bathroom shop

Emergency services spent more than an hour tackling a derelict shop fire in Cupar.

Fire crews were called to the scene on East Burnside just after 9.10pm on Saturday.

Footage shared online showed flames inside the former Bathroom Studio store.

Two appliances were used to tackle the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire service left the scene just before 10.30pm.

It is unknown if the fire is being treated as deliberate.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We attended to a derelict building fire at East Burnside in Cupar.

“Two appliances from Cupar attended.

“They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“The initial call came in at 9.13pm and crews left the scene at 10.28pm.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.