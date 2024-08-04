Comrie butcher Colin hangs up apron after 51 years

A Perthshire butcher has hung up his apron after more than five decades behind the counter.

Colin Howat called time on his career after loyal 51 years at David Comrie and Son Butchers – which has been serving the Comrie community since 1835.

The 67-year-old was treated to a special presentation from owner Murray Lauchlan on Friday alongside other staff ahead of his final day on Saturday.

Murray, 60, told The Courier: “Colin was originally employed by my uncle and my father, who are sadly no longer with us, but who ran the business previously to myself.

“I’m seventh generation to be in the meat business and Colin has been with us all my working life.

“We all, especially myself and my family, wish Colin a happy retirement and I will very much miss his constant experienced input into decision-making within the business.

“The reason we did the presentation on the Friday is because we wanted to raise awareness within the village on the Friday evening that it was going to be Colin’s last day on the Saturday so that people would be able to come in and wish him well and many people did.

“Many people came in with small gifts and lots of best wishes from not just people that he’s known over a short period of time that may have moved into the village recently but also people who he’s known throughout his whole adult life.

“It was great to see that mix of people.

“Colin is a very quiet chap. He keeps his head down, he knuckles on with the work and he gets things done.

“He’s not somebody who’s particularly flamboyant so it was very inspiring and quite illuminating to see the number of people who did want to come in and wish him well.

“It was appreciated by him and by myself as well because the comments that we’ve received both on Facebook and face-to-face in the shop drives the thought of this large following that we have within the community.

“We are quite a prominent business within the village. It was good to see that Colin’s long period of work was very much acknowledged by customers and members of the community alike.”

Colin ‘always there to offer support’

Murray said that he has always felt a “great sense of stability” having Colin as part of the firm.

“He has always been there to offer support and experienced words about how things should be done sometimes,” Murray added.

“At one time there was just Colin and I in the shop and that was it and there’s now five of us, so that gives an impression of how the business is growing and has grown with my work and his work as well.

“We’ve both seen huge changes in the business over the years and the way that shopping is done.

“As a small family business we rely on local support but we also depend on the community for employment as well and that’s always very encouraging.”

People have taken to Facebook to wish Colin well in his retirement.

One person said: “Happy retirement Colin. Gonna miss you in the shop but hopefully see you around the village.”

Another person said: “All the very best in your retirement Colin. Your dedication and hard work has been greatly appreciated.”