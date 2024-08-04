Fife Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash near Pittenweem Police were called to the A917 on Sunday afternoon. By Chloe Burrell August 4 2024, 3:59pm August 4 2024, 3:59pm Share Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash near Pittenweem Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5051243/motorcyclist-taken-to-hospital-pittenweem-crash/ Copy Link Police were called to the A917 near Pittenweem on Sunday. Image: Google Street View A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Fife. Police were called to the A917 near Pittenweem shortly after 1.15pm on Sunday. The road was closed for a short time but has since reopened. One man has been taken to hospital following the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on the A917 near Pittenweem around 1.15pm on Saturday, August 4. “One man has been taken to hospital and the road has since fully reopened.”