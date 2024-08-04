Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash near Pittenweem

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Fife.

Police were called to the A917 near Pittenweem shortly after 1.15pm on Sunday.

The road was closed for a short time but has since reopened.

One man has been taken to hospital following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on the A917 near Pittenweem around 1.15pm on Saturday, August 4.

“One man has been taken to hospital and the road has since fully reopened.”