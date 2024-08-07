Dundee police ‘monitoring community tensions’ as anti-racism group plans protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee police ‘monitoring community tensions’ as anti-racism group plans protest

Stand Up to Racism - Scotland is set to hold a "stop the far right" protest at City Square on Saturday.

By Ben MacDonald
Police on patrol in Dundee city centre
Police in Dundee city centre. Image: Paul Reid

Police in Dundee say they are “monitoring community tensions” as an anti-racism group plans a protest in the city.

Stand Up to Racism – Scotland is set to hold a “stop the far right” protest at City Square on Saturday as part of a national day of action.

The event is in response to disorder in towns and cities across England and Northern Ireland in the wake of the murder of three girls at a dance event in Southport last week.

However, there have also been unverified posts on social media suggesting there may be anti-immigration protests at locations across Scotland.

Police say they have “no intelligence” there will be any disorder in Tayside but are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Dundee police ‘have dedicated patrols in place’

An email sent to Dundee councillors by officers on Tuesday said: “Following events in England over the last few days, Police Scotland has been closely monitoring the situation and a national operation is in place.

“We are currently monitoring intelligence and community tensions.

“In response to this, we have dedicated patrols in place and ongoing engagement with the communities that may be impacted by these events.

“As it stands, there is no current intelligence to suggest disorder in the Tayside area.”

Council leader John Alexander has been in talks with police about events south of the border.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
The anti-racism protest will be held at City Square. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He told The Courier: “I think I speak for everyone when I say how horrified we’ve been at watching the images coming from a number of English cities, including where I have family myself.

“There’s little more to say than state my utter condemnation of the thuggery and chaos that those involved have brought.

“While I don’t expect or anticipate scenes like that here, we should never be complacent.

“As you’d expect, I’ve been in contact with council officials and Police Scotland colleagues over the week to ensure we are utilising all intelligence to anticipate and deal with any issues as they arise.

“At present, there is nothing to indicate that there should be any cause for concern locally.

‘Dundee is a welcoming and caring city’

“Peaceful protest is a right in this country but people can’t pretend or hide behind that to bring violence to the streets.

“Dundee is a welcoming and caring city but more than that, Dundonians have an abundance of common sense and are intelligent.

“Dundee will continue to display its caring nature for decades to come, I’m certain.”

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for further comment.

It comes as police have urged people to avoid speculation on social media after claims of a protest being held in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Dundee-based former first minister Humza Yousaf has said he could leave Scotland due to Islamophobia fears off the back of the disorder.

More from Dundee

The specialist homes In Charleston.
First look inside new accessible homes built in Charleston, Dundee
Plans for new housing development at Balgilo Heights, Dundee now exclude neurological centre b
Dundee housing development extension plans set for refusal amid traffic fears
Josh McLean
Dundee abuser hit victim's car at McDonald's and issued death threats
Andy Murray wearing Castore.
Is sportswear brand Castore eyeing Dundee move?
McDonald's, Reform Street
Reform Street teenage thug admits second vicious Dundee city centre assault
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf with his wife Nadia El-Nakla. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson.
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf says he could leave Scotland due to Islamophobia fears
37
Brandon Hayter
Pair sentenced after nearly £1million of drugs seized in Dundee and Monifieth
Linda mcdonald will attend Robbie McIntosh parole hearing
Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh wants parole board to 'look her in the…
5
Police and paramedics were called to Hilltown. Image: Google Street View
Boy, 13, and woman, 36, charged as 12-year-old girl 'attacked' on Dundee street
The Michael Jackson tribute show had been due to take place at the Whitehall Theatre. Yui Mok/PA Wire/DC Thomson
Dundee Michael Jackson tribute show axed due to 'ongoing unrest in English cities'

Conversation