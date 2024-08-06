Dundee-based Humza Yousaf says he could leave Scotland due to Islamophobia fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf says he could leave Scotland due to Islamophobia fears

The former first minister, who stays in Broughty Ferry, has been horrified by recent riots in England.

By Justin Bowie
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf with his wife Nadia El-Nakla. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson.
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf has admitted he could leave Scotland with his family in the future due to his fears over Islamophobia from the far-right.

The former first minister said it has been “horrendous” to watch violent scenes from escalating riots in England and Northern Ireland over the past week.

The ex-SNP leader says he is “about as Scottish as they come” but questions whether he can continue to live in the UK or even Europe with his loved ones.

Thugs have wrecked havoc in towns and cities outside Scotland after three young girls were killed in a stabbing in Southport last week.

Violent protesters took to the streets after misinformation online suggested the attacks had been carried out by a Muslim immigrant.

Far-right thugs clashing with police in Rotherham. Image: PA.

On Sunday, Mr Yousaf described footage showing thugs in Rotherham setting a hotel for asylum seekers on fire as a “pogrom” against Muslims.

Speaking on The News Agents Podcast, he said: “It’s felt utterly horrendous. It is a strange feeling when your very sense of belonging is questioned.

“You cut me open and I’m about as Scottish as you come.

“But I don’t know whether the future for me and my wife and my three children is going to be here in Scotland, or the United Kingdom, or in Europe and the West.

“I have, for some time, really worried about the rise of the far right, driven by Islamophobia.”

The former first minister is unsure if he will stay in Scotland. Image: PA.

He claims anti-Muslim sentiment has been “normalised” over the years, fuelling the wave of violence which has kicked off.

“That genuinely makes me question whether or not my family has an existence here in the UK or not,” he added.

Mr Yousaf lives in Broughty Ferry with his wife Nadia El-Nakla, a Dundee councillor for the SNP.

The couple celebrated the birth of their newborn daughter, Liyana Jenin Yousaf, last month.

Mr Yousaf is stepfather to Ms El-Nakla’s eldest girl Maya, and their daughter Amal was born in 2019.

In April, we reported the former first minister, in office at the time, had been targeted with racist graffiti near his home.

Mr Yousaf said he was unsure where he would take his family if he did decide to leave Scotland.

He said: “I don’t want to go. Scotland is the country I love.”

